German parents told to destroy Cayla dolls over hacking fears (bbc.com)
66 points by mavdi 1 hour ago | 25 comments





I can already see the reaction of parents...Alexa/Siri how can I destroy a Cayla doll...let me search the internet for destroy Cayla doll...thank you Alexa/Siri

I doubt Germans use Siri, let alone Alexa, all that much.

You would be surprised. Echo was released here quite recently, and adoption, at least in my demographic (webdev) is quite high. I myself have an echo dot which I use mostly to control my lights or annoy my friends with crappy jokes and the occasional easter egg.

For me they are all useless.

Portuguese is usually not supported, and if it is, usually is the Brazilian variant, and I don't feel like playing accents just for making myself understood.

Also I have a multi-cultural life, so something like sending an email to someone usually requires at very least two languages, which those devices don't support.

German is one of the 2 languages Alexa supports, so they must use it a little

I only have seen one guy asking Siri a question to this day. Everybody in the room was frowning to that, he never repeated it.

Killing Cortana is one of the first steps of everybody I know who switched to Win10.

Haven't seen an Amazon Echos yet, not even in flats which homeowners use a massive amount of home automation gadgets.

- East German

My mom got her first smartphone, an iPhone 7 Plus last christmas.

She is using Siri a lot.

That and taking videos/pictures of everything :)

I saw an Amazon Echo on a colleagues desktop, still packed up. It felt a bit weird.

> Germany has strict privacy laws to protect against surveillance. In the 20th Century Germans experienced abusive surveillance by the state - in Nazi Germany and communist East Germany.

Do these laws apply to the state?

No. There is a so called BND-law (BND := Federal Intelligence Service) that is aligned to the practices of the German intelligence service.[1]

[1] https://netzpolitik.org/2016/das-neue-bnd-gesetz-alles-was-d...

True, but not the same as "privacy laws don't apply to the state".

Sure. That's why you have to always fill out all forms again and again, because previous forms at one office cannot be shared with the office next door (And because their IT sucks).

In all seriousness, as an example, data retention laws are a huge topic in Germany, that have been rejected by courts again and again.

In general, yes.

For example, there is currently a commission which investigates the "NSA Affair". Just yesterday, chancellor Merkel was questioned for hours.

Good german news about NSA-UA: https://netzpolitik.org/tag/nsa-ua/

Yeah it's getting investigated, but it's not looking like there will be any consequences.

I agree. However, can you imagine that the US president having to sit down and answer questions for hours? The situation in Germany is better than in the US and probably most other countries.

It is also depressing that they were unable to invite Snowden.

It is very well possible that the German chancellor Merkel worked for the former East German State security under the name "IM Erika". The once was a very compromising picture of her her on the internet, showing her in front of a house of a former "dissident". Possible doing "observation" work.

This definitely needs a citation. It sounds like internet conspiracy theory trash. Wikipedia seems to have no mention of this either.

I am especially amused by the claim that at one point there was a compromising picture on the internet, as if there is a viable way to eliminate such a thing from continued existence on the internet.

Do you have any reputable source for this allegation?

It is very well possible that this is a conspiration theory by people who fear democracy.

Yes. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bundesdatenschutzgesetz

Correct me if I am wrong, but I think this law only applies to legal entities.

You are wrong: http://www.gesetze-im-internet.de/englisch_bdsg/englisch_bds...

No, it explicitly also applies to public authorities.

Germans are well read and most are aware of state hypocrisy. The ccc, general public and governmental watchdogs keep a good watch over things. There is some restrained discontent regarding state cooperation with various agencies, and the government is well aware. So they don't push it.

I see the plot for a more realistic "Child's Play" reboot here.

