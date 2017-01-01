Instead of informing the owners of repositories by creating an issue you create a search engine to expose them, and ask to be paid for usage of this index? The only reason someone would want those secrets is to abuse them. This is basically the only use case for the data. Why do this?
This is coming from "fallible.co" whose homepage says "Prevented 40 million+ users personal data leaks". So you are in the business of making sure people's information does not get leaked, and at the same time expose people's secrets?
I know it's publicly available info but since the original creator of the information didn't directly give it to you, do you still have the usual immunity given to service providers?
Also, just because something is on $PUBLIC_URL doesn't mean the copyright would allow you redistribute it. I'm sure a lot of these projects have either a private license, or more likely, no license at all.
$ whois gitleaks.com | grep Creation
Creation Date: 06-feb-2017
