Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: How to get some practical experience with ML?
1 point by colobas 16 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
I recently did my finished a ML course at my university and I've been also reading up a lot on the subject. However, I need to materialize what I've learned into some practical work, i.e., projects. My ultimate goal would be to become a ML engineer, but I feel like even to get an internship in the area I'd already need to have some projects to show.

What do you recommend? Project-oriented books/tutorials?

Thanks!






*I recently finished.

Sorry for the typo.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: