|
|Ask HN: How to get some practical experience with ML?
|
1 point by colobas 16 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
|I recently did my finished a ML course at my university and I've been also reading up a lot on the subject. However, I need to materialize what I've learned into some practical work, i.e., projects. My ultimate goal would be to become a ML engineer, but I feel like even to get an internship in the area I'd already need to have some projects to show.
What do you recommend? Project-oriented books/tutorials?
Thanks!
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact
Sorry for the typo.
reply