You could possibly argue, that it represents a shared mindset of a group of people working on a common project. The thing is, it has become a base for witch hunting, public shaming and other conflicts because some people have taken the code of conduct as their bible and felt it was their duty to go on a crusade against the infidels.
Also, from a European perspective, it looks like such an American thing to do. You need written rules for everything. In Europe, when you go to a restaurant or a bar, the one common sign you'll find is the smoking forbidden one. That's it. People will politely ask if it's OK to bring a dog, or just know that going without a T-shirt is a no-go. In the US, you need half an hour just to read through all of the information before even entering the place. And people would still challenge the rules that are not explicitly stated there.
As an anecdote, I once went to a conference in a European country where immigration is close to 0, thus people are pretty much caucasian. So there was this American speaker (obviously caucasian) talking about diversity in software and would kind of try to shame the event organisers and the audience because there was no black person in the room. It was one of the most absurd situations in my life.
To me, a Code of Conduct does not belong to the realm of software. Software needs to speak computer language, not be concerned with complex, ambiguous, human ethics. You can clearly tell that the Go team has decided to go the way of "yeah, we are kind of obliged to have a CoC, but don't want to be dicking around with the topic". Good for them.
I feel there's a common feeling about the potential "badness" of a code of conduct, but very few actual examples.
CoCs are absurd. Laws already cover all that. If they don't, fix them.
US PC crap is what it is.
No they don't. There is no law that requires you to be civil. Quite the opposite, the US has very strong free speech laws.
Software needs to speak computer language, not be concerned with complex, ambiguous, human ethics
I think especially in a technical community, GPG (or easier tools if any) are better suited to preserving privacy in important disputes.
Side semi-related rant: Why are CoCs in FOSS communities often so bureaucratic and lengthy? I get the need for rules and enforcing of rules when you have a large community, but most of them outside of open source usually manage with very few rules, most of them which are always implied. Even HN's guidelines only contain three lines about attitude which all boil down to "be civil".
I maintain two open source communities of 30 and 80 people, a gaming community of ~300 daily active members and a friends&family guild of ~200 members. I've never had to say anything else than "be nice" and "don't spam". Across all those, I've had to deal with two serious cases of harassment, neither of which would have been solved with a code of conduct. [NB: of course, community rules become a more pressing need the larger and less focused your community is]
In the mean time, I see open source projects of 5-10 max adopting massive codes of conduct that make potential contributors feel like they're reading terms of service. I was part of the founding team of a small OSS group and one of the first things that came up was "we need a code of conduct" (as in, around the same time as "we need a roadmap", when the group had 5 members).
In the well-meaning fight against harassment, I see people copypasting files like they're going to be a magic bullet. If you have a community where rude behaviour and/or harassment can be a concern, it's not a piece of paper that says not to that will help; you need moderators your members feel safe contacting and who know how to handle delicate situations.
