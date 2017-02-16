Hacker News
Dutch House of Representatives passes dragnet surveillance bill
Ruud-v-A
0 minutes ago
For the Dutch people here considering what to vote in the March elections, I made an overview of statements of the parties on privacy and internet freedom:
https://goo.gl/roiqVJ
