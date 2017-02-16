Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Dutch House of Representatives passes dragnet surveillance bill (bof.nl)
39 points by skrebbel 57 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





For the Dutch people here considering what to vote in the March elections, I made an overview of statements of the parties on privacy and internet freedom: https://goo.gl/roiqVJ

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: