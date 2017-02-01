Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
New AT&T “unlimited” plan has no mobile hotspot and costs $100 a month
(
arstechnica.com
)
2 points
by
bogdanpozderca
22 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
bogdanpozderca
19 minutes ago
Is AT&T not trying to be competitive with Verizon? I see incentive to keep people from switching to Verizon. Even T-mobile is trying to be competitive by changing their One plan.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply