Serverless Browser Uploads to S3 Using React Fine Uploader, Zappa, and AWS Lambda
(
stratospark.com
)
4 points
by
rnicholus
38 minutes ago
stratospark
3 minutes ago
Lambda function code available here:
https://github.com/stratospark/zappa-s3-signature
Front-end code available here:
https://github.com/stratospark/react-fineuploader-s3-demo
