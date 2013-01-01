Hacker News
Beepi Winding Down After Burning Through $150M
wsj.com
7 points
by
lsh123
1 hour ago
sjcsjc
4 minutes ago
https://www.facebook.com/l.php?u=https://www.wsj.com/article...
nikanj
7 minutes ago
Founded in 2013, winding down in less than four years. There's a lesson about burn rates here.
