Map showing the homeland of every character in Homer’s Iliad (kottke.org)
16 points by juanplusjuan 6 hours ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





Original source is user Pinpin on Wikimedia: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Homeric_Greece-en.sv...

It gets really tricky when they use son-of-this-and-that. I'm working through the much shorter Ilias Latina and it's really hard to keep track of the characters.

It doesn't say which Ajax is which?

