Map showing the homeland of every character in Homer’s Iliad
kottke.org
16 points
by
juanplusjuan
6 hours ago
past
3 comments
Aethelwulf
8 minutes ago
Original source is user Pinpin on Wikimedia:
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Homeric_Greece-en.sv...
tuomosipola
8 minutes ago
It gets really tricky when they use son-of-this-and-that. I'm working through the much shorter Ilias Latina and it's really hard to keep track of the characters.
ballesta25
16 minutes ago
It doesn't say which Ajax is which?
