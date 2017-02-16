The part about handling lawsuits for their customers is a strong enough statement against (software) patents -- that getting sued is pretty much inevitable -- but it sounds like they'll let you use their patents to counter-sue. Which is even more fucked up, since the underlying assumption has to be that it isn't possible to exist without violating at least one of them.
