Straight Out of Sci-Fi, Shakey Was the First Mobile Robot Built with AI
ieee.org
2 points
by
sohkamyung
39 minutes ago
sohkamyung
38 minutes ago
The IEEE Milestone on Shakey can be found at [1]
[1]
http://ieeemilestones.ethw.org/Milestone-Proposal:Shakey:_Th...
