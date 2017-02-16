Hacker News
Airbnb Acquires Luxury Retreats, Beating Out Expedia, Accor
bloomberg.com
9 points
by
prostoalex
1 hour ago
3 comments
gigatexal
1 hour ago
So now they'll compete with their operators?
koolba
22 minutes ago
Uber is doing it with self driving cars.
Amazon does it with both their in house labels (ex: AmazonBasics) and delivery service.
nitemice
54 minutes ago
Sounds like a win-win for them!
