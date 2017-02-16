Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Airbnb Acquires Luxury Retreats, Beating Out Expedia, Accor (bloomberg.com)
So now they'll compete with their operators?

Uber is doing it with self driving cars.

Amazon does it with both their in house labels (ex: AmazonBasics) and delivery service.

Sounds like a win-win for them!

