Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Humans evolved to tolerate smoke poisoning [pdf] (gwern.net)
14 points by gwern 6 hours ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





The way the title is phrased is strange. To the young/uneducated reader (not so many around here, but still), it reads like humans evolve to develop a particular trait, when we know that people who developed that trait got an evolutionary advantage and ended up spreading their DNA more than others on average.

Not as catchy a title, sure, but at least, it doesn't misrepresent the evolutionary process.

NOTE: I am not an evolutionary biologist, so there is most likely an even better way to rephrase my rephrasing. I'd be glad for anyone to do so, the more accurate, the better.

reply


This is interesting. I wonder if the tolerance of the mouth to heat (relative to other areas with a thin epidermis) is also related to cooking.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: