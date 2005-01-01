You always end up having to do the thing you were trying to avoid plus deal with the middleman abstraction you introduced trying to avoid it. Anytime I hear someone say "- so you don't have to -" I wince and anticipate upcoming technical debt.
So use an ORM so you don't have to write and maintain SQL is bad, because writing and maintaining SQL is not expensive, but using an ORM is (at least in my experience: I've run into many cases where the ORM generates pathological queries that aren't fixable without throwing away all the code that was calling into the ORM; where a bad query in plain SQL is usually readily accessible).
On the other hand, use Erlang's hot code loading so you don't have to restart nodes to update code is not bad: hot code loading isn't super expensive (you have to do a little bit of planning for some types of changes), but restarting nodes is (first you have to move all the traffic, then you have to actually restart it, then you have to move the traffic back).
Not kwowing how to write proper SQL is a problem, and ORM won't solve that for you.
Now, this is not a judgment for or against SQL, given there are plenty of users of Hibernate, it has clearly worked for some teams. Equally, given people still write SQL, I am sure it has worked for many people.
Fundamentally there are two questions to my post:
1 - how much could have been saved in this scenario by a better team
2 - how often is it that the right solution now becomes the wrong solution later?
1. Hibernate system working great
2. Idiot notices that one of their queries is slow, blames Hibernate
3. Idiot writes their query in raw SQL because hurr durr SQL is faster than Hibernate. (Bonus points for never benchmarking anything. Extra bonus points for switching to SQL and adding an index at the same time, observing this makes it faster, and deciding it's probably the switch to SQL that made the difference)
4. Idiot notices their query is getting results that are inconsistent with recent changes that went via Hibernate.
5. Rather than making any effort to fix this properly, idiot disables all caching in Hibernate. There, I fixed it.
6. Idiot notices that Hibernate queries are now slow (gee, ya think?) and uses this as a reason to migrate all other queries to raw SQL.
Hibernate doesn't save you from having to design a good data model, nor from having to tune it for performance. You can't turn off your brain when using Hibernate, you do still have to figure out which entities own which side of their relationships, and when you get to a scale where performance becomes an issue you do have to spend a bit of time doing performance tuning, just as you do when using SQL. It does genuinely simplify a lot of things and save you from writing a lot of boilerplate. But if you spend a week tuning your SQL query and no time tuning your Hibernate query and use that as your benchmark, no shit the SQL will be faster, and if your first resort whenever you hit a slow query is going to be to bypass Hibernate rather than working with it then yeah you probably shouldn't be using Hibernate in the first place.
However time taught me writing maintainable SQL with good migration story is way better. ORMs make porting queries to another project that needs to use the same database difficult.
It's less obvious what is really happening and the performance usually isn't as good as hand written SQL.
Hand written SQL also means fine grained control over prepared queries, access to vendor specific features (advisory locks, LISTEN/NOTIFY, triggers), materialised views etc.
You could argue these should be domain of DBA but in my opinion all devs should atleast know SQL at this level.
In my experience, ORMs and specifically SpringData-JPA-Hibernate occupy this weird niche in the enterprise spectrum. They are an overkill for small projects and they become a hinderance for large projects, so they sort of sit there for medium projects. If you start with an ORM on a medium size project and it becomes a big project you can sometimes find yourself in an awkward spot where you are writing a lot of SQL (and not of the JPQL kind). With Hibernate/JPA specifically there are so many things that are broken that they just start getting in the way if your schemas become large enough. To me this is really just a manifestation of Behavioral Problem (Martin Fowler, Enterprise Patterns), where relational databases don't really map to objects at all when you get down to it.
Basically, if you are going to do quite a bit of SQL, any ORM will just in the way. Should be plainly obvious to anyone with experience.
Anyone with having worked with both, care commenting ?
If you doubt me on this, I challenge you to go to a typical enterprise and develop a web page with vanilla js or HTML forms today. Or build a data project without using something like Spark, even if you only have a few hundred MBs of data.
I found the problem.
Who in their right mind would use Hibernate (or any other ORM for that matter) for reporting?
Back in the day, a friend of mine brought me in to write business software in Java for a small retail company. They didn't have much money, but they also didn't have any management that cared about our technical decisions, so we had a freedom that helped our careers tremendously: Nobody is making any less than 3x what they did then. But along with that freedom came the responsibility of getting the decisions right.
Hibernate was a great improvement over the awfulness that was naked JDBC, but the risks to bad performance were so terrible that we ended up just writing some decorators to make JDBC usable instead. Years later, I went to a big enterprise place, and saw what happens when developers stop learning SQL, and use hibernate to run complex queries.... and then I learned how big of a bullet we dodged.
Hibernate wasn't the only bullet though: One that Java is still suffering from is Spring. We decided that exchanging boilerplate you compile for XML was not a good tradeoff. Later they added annotations, but still, handing all of that wiring to the runtime is just not a good idea. Spring also taught people that it's easy to just have objects that can be constructed in ways that are broken (zero param constructors were easier to use), made application startup slower than even EJB, produce error messages that make the Clojure compiler seem friendly, and added all kinds of insane nonsense that made Rod Johnson quite rich, but didn't help Java itself move forward. Java 1.4 and java 5, out of the box, are like a person with a broken femur. Instead of fixing the bone, most of the ecosystem was just feeding the patient oxycodone: The result was that the patient still had a broken bone that was setting incorrectly, and the patient was now addicted to opiates. And yet, the people that wrote the bad tools that caused this have nice houses in Nob Hill and get to try to build new startups, now selling us their magical solution to the microservice problem.
The Java ecosystem only started to move forward when Ruby on Rails came to town, and, despite all of it's own problems, made it clear that the whole thing had to move forward. Now the JVM has far better languages than Java, and Java itself has actually improved in important ways, but that was due to competition, not bad solutions to problems.
I think we are back in the same boat with NoSQL databases: The companies selling tooling that did well didn't do so on good engineering, while the companies that did the best engineering struggle. But is the whole movement a good idea, or are we just going to see something like Spanner come in and the technologies that people got so excited about were just low quality solutions to problems that most of the time we didn't even have?
I think there's more to learn from the pattern of how developer tools succeed (and fail to deliver), than from just the lesson of Hibernate's tremendous shortcomings for anything complicated.
You always end up having to do the thing you were trying to avoid plus deal with the middleman abstraction you introduced trying to avoid it. Anytime I hear someone say "- so you don't have to -" I wince and anticipate upcoming technical debt.
