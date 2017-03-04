In search of unique ideas based on digital culture

We are currently accepting submissions for our fifth issue until March 4th, 2017.

We are looking for unique ideas and storytelling that fall at the crossroads of technology and culture. We publish a wide variety of analytical essays, journalistic stories, fiction, and poetry that focus on the observation and study of digital culture.

The following is a short list of topics are particularly fond of: Internet culture/trends, Wearables, Internet of things, Artificial intelligence, Work/startup culture, Transportation, Policy/Privacy/Ethics, Gender/diversity in technology, Transhumanism/biohacking, Futurism, Hacking/cyber crime, Economy/business, Communication, Modern media/journalism

If you are interested in discussing and studying these topics with a dedicated, niche audience, we encourage you to email us directly at digitalculturist@gmail.com to submit your idea(s) for consideration by March 4th.

For our submission guidelines and a larger list of possible topics: https://digitalculturist.com/joining-the-conversation-e68434014ab8

For more about the magazine: https://digitalculturist.com/what-is-digital-culture-5cbe91bfad1b

If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to comment below. Thank you!