Ask HN: What questions do you have as you move from founder to CEO?

If you are moving from founder to CEO - that is, you are starting to scale, starting to build a growing, lasting organization - what questions do you have about moving into that role? what skills do you want to develop? if you have made this transition, what skills do you wish you could have learned quickly and effectively at that time? context: I see some common threads show up in coaching - I'm interested how generalized these are, and how other people who've been through this experience see and experience them. Thanks!