But hasn't it long been held/believed that Samsung has had a rather dominant political position from behind the scenes in South Korea?
But naturally they must have enemies within the system. And as a country modernizes, it becomes harder and harder to maintain that tight control. So perhaps the enemies are striking as hard as they can to dethrone Samsung. One consideration is whether the enemies are also Cheabols though.
It's similar to another practice I've noticed: Other countries will arrest and imprison heads of state and other high officials, including Israel and France. It's hard to imagine that happening in the United States: Has a President or cabinet-level official ever been arrested?
In what seems like a corrupt practice to me, in the U.S. they get off with a slap on the wrist. For example, Nixon was pardoned for the sake of the nation. Why is it that other nations can handle it?
Jeffrey Skilling, former Enron CEO is serving 24 years.
However, there is a strong argument to be made that ever since Enron, the SEC has been defanged.
Taking a brief look at their list of accomplishments, it seems that these days, they just levy fines, instead of jailing criminals. [2][3] (Contrast the punishments for the financial crisis, vs low-level insider trading. The companies involved in the former pay fines, the people involved in the latter go to jail.)
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Enron_scandal
[2] https://www.sec.gov/spotlight/enf-actions-fc.shtml
[3] https://www.sec.gov/spotlight/insidertrading/cases.shtml
[1]http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2012/05/18/top-10-ceos-sent-to...
That said, it does happen - Ted Stevens (Alaska Senator) and Bob McDonnell (Virgina Governor) were convicted of corruption only to see it overturned. And pretty much every governor of Illinois ends up in prison.
So an arrest in one country isn't really equivalent to an arrest in another country, because what that arrest actually means can be quite different.
What I mean by that, is Samsung is so big it's like a feudal kingdom. There aren't clear lines between the government, other aspects of life, and samsung. That means any sort of power stuggle has to involve all those different aspects. The head of samsung stands in the way of ambitious people in the whole society, not just ambitious people in that company.
Compare that with the USA. If there is a power struggle in a company you don't have to attack the head person with such intensity to advance yourself. It's even possible to advance by moving to another company in the same industry.
[1] For those who don't follow South Korean news closely: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chung_Yoo-ra
She's currently in a jail in Denmark, fighting extradition requested by Korean prosecutors. In addition to tripping Lee, she also got multiple professors in Ewha Womans University arrested for corruption. (Yay?)
Samsung is a large competitor in many industries and that on its own benefits even those who are not their customers.
