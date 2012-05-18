Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Samsung chief Lee arrested in corruption investigation (reuters.com)
I'm currently doing research with students from South Korea, this surprised no one. They actually have a saying about "Keeping in touch with a cousin's cousin if they work at Samsung." In SK you're considered well off/rich if you or any family works there because it's the main tech business. After Choi Soon-sil the government is seen as corrupt through and through, in glad they're doing something about it, as most of the population (95%) disapprove.

I don't pretend to know the inner workings of South Korea's political turmoil right now.

But hasn't it long been held/believed that Samsung has had a rather dominant political position from behind the scenes in South Korea?

Yes. My college roommate (from Korea) once told me that Samsung is "above the government", when I asked him whether Samsung influences the government.

But naturally they must have enemies within the system. And as a country modernizes, it becomes harder and harder to maintain that tight control. So perhaps the enemies are striking as hard as they can to dethrone Samsung. One consideration is whether the enemies are also Cheabols though.

A serious question: Could this happen in the U.S.? Has a CEO of one of the largest companies in the nation (and world) ever been arrested? I think the odds are that someone, some time, has deserved it (though I'm not at all advocating arresting CEOs to meet a quota).

It's similar to another practice I've noticed: Other countries will arrest and imprison heads of state and other high officials, including Israel and France. It's hard to imagine that happening in the United States: Has a President or cabinet-level official ever been arrested?

In what seems like a corrupt practice to me, in the U.S. they get off with a slap on the wrist. For example, Nixon was pardoned for the sake of the nation. Why is it that other nations can handle it?

It used to be possible. [1]

Jeffrey Skilling, former Enron CEO is serving 24 years.

However, there is a strong argument to be made that ever since Enron, the SEC has been defanged.

Taking a brief look at their list of accomplishments, it seems that these days, they just levy fines, instead of jailing criminals. [2][3] (Contrast the punishments for the financial crisis, vs low-level insider trading. The companies involved in the former pay fines, the people involved in the latter go to jail.)

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Enron_scandal

[2] https://www.sec.gov/spotlight/enf-actions-fc.shtml

[3] https://www.sec.gov/spotlight/insidertrading/cases.shtml

It's not just the SEC. McDonnell v United States has basically made official corruption impossible to prosecute unless the participants are paint-drinkingly stupid in how they go about it.

It's almost like they formed a commitee to ensure such a terrible thing would never happen again.

There are quite a few CEOs who have gone to prison in the US[1]. The Tyco scandal was a big one.

[1]http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2012/05/18/top-10-ceos-sent-to...

The article only mentions bribery (and other unspecified corruption). In the US, we call it a campaign donation (or free speech) and it's hard to prosecute.

That said, it does happen - Ted Stevens (Alaska Senator) and Bob McDonnell (Virgina Governor) were convicted of corruption only to see it overturned. And pretty much every governor of Illinois ends up in prison.

Well there's a matter of cultural differences wrt to legal enforcement too. For example in the US we tend to bring lawsuits with large fines to piraters (i.e. large scale distributors of pirated content), but in Japan they just arrest them right away.

So an arrest in one country isn't really equivalent to an arrest in another country, because what that arrest actually means can be quite different.

This seems paradoxical, but I believe it's less likely in the USA becasue our companies are less "corrupt".

What I mean by that, is Samsung is so big it's like a feudal kingdom. There aren't clear lines between the government, other aspects of life, and samsung. That means any sort of power stuggle has to involve all those different aspects. The head of samsung stands in the way of ambitious people in the whole society, not just ambitious people in that company.

Compare that with the USA. If there is a power struggle in a company you don't have to attack the head person with such intensity to advance yourself. It's even possible to advance by moving to another company in the same industry.

Who would have thought that buying horses for president's best friend's daughter[1] would be Samsung's ruler's undoing...

(Wow, that's a lot of "'s"'s...)

[1] For those who don't follow South Korean news closely: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chung_Yoo-ra

She's currently in a jail in Denmark, fighting extradition requested by Korean prosecutors. In addition to tripping Lee, she also got multiple professors in Ewha Womans University arrested for corruption. (Yay?)

It just dawned on me that the president of South Korea is female. Its even more surprising when you realize that most korean families think very conservatively when it comes to the female role in a family household.

I wonder what impact (if any) this will have to Samsung's vast customer base. Somehow I think there would be contingency plans in place from risk management perspective.

Samsung is a large competitor in many industries and that on its own benefits even those who are not their customers.

