Design Patterns – A comprehensible guide (github.com)
66 points by kamranahmed_se 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 10 comments | favorite





I appreciate the effort, but one of my pet peeves with OO / design pattern examples is when they're completely contrived.

Once you've understood the very basics of OO, I think talking about a door factory or a burger builder tends to obfuscate real-world usage more than it aids comprehension. I have this problem with most science/technology analogies, to be honest.

Reminds me of physics books from college where they might say "a horse is approaching a barn door at relativist speeds..." - always seemed much too contrived and I'd maybe have preferred "an exotic particle is moving towards an electron at...".

It would be great if there was a resource with real world examples, since I have this exact same problem.

Disclaimer: I haven't looked at it in many years, but I seem to recall Fowler's Enterprise Patterns[1], while covering a higher layer of abstraction, grounded in real world problems.

[1] https://www.martinfowler.com/articles/enterprisePatterns.htm...

I'd say when I was first learning about many of the design patterns, this was my biggest hurdle as well. The examples and analogies were unrelated to real-world scenarios and didn't do much to help me understand the concepts.

It wasn't until I came up with my own real-world examples that were specific to my domain and really applied the design patterns in practice that I really started to understand everything. I don't think it's really the real-world example that helped so much as the actual process it took to arrive at an implementation.

I think the reason that some of these patterns seem so terrible in real code is limited static type systems / OO - I'm specifically looking at Java, and it's terrible type erasure, and poor (but getting better) functional programming support.

Thanks for this. And I just realised, examples are in PHP!

Object-oriented programming is a disease, and I can't wait until we're collectively done with it.

All of these abstractions, when rarely they are actually needed to express a program, can be naturally expressed within the type system, in a proper functional language.

The fact that there's this encyclopedia of hundreds of discrete things with arcane toxic names that practitioners are required to individually learn and carry around in their heads, is a crime against our profession.

I dislike OOP. It's my least favorite paradigm. The "objects-first" approach to teaching programming was such a bad idea.

All that said, there is a place for OOP. And while a world without OOP would be a better place than a world without FP (if we had to choose), I think you'll be waiting a looong time for that world to materialize.

This sort of heated rant makes for a bad HN comment, regardless of how correct your views are. It leads to flamewars, which we don't want here, so please don't post like this.

Even if you took out the rantiness, the comment is still too generic to actually be saying anything. So to convert it to a good HN comment, you would need to both de-flamebait it and add information (e.g. specific examples).

