Once you've understood the very basics of OO, I think talking about a door factory or a burger builder tends to obfuscate real-world usage more than it aids comprehension. I have this problem with most science/technology analogies, to be honest.
reply
[1] https://www.martinfowler.com/articles/enterprisePatterns.htm...
It wasn't until I came up with my own real-world examples that were specific to my domain and really applied the design patterns in practice that I really started to understand everything. I don't think it's really the real-world example that helped so much as the actual process it took to arrive at an implementation.
All of these abstractions, when rarely they are actually needed to express a program, can be naturally expressed within the type system, in a proper functional language.
The fact that there's this encyclopedia of hundreds of discrete things with arcane toxic names that practitioners are required to individually learn and carry around in their heads, is a crime against our profession.
All that said, there is a place for OOP. And while a world without OOP would be a better place than a world without FP (if we had to choose), I think you'll be waiting a looong time for that world to materialize.
Even if you took out the rantiness, the comment is still too generic to actually be saying anything. So to convert it to a good HN comment, you would need to both de-flamebait it and add information (e.g. specific examples).
Once you've understood the very basics of OO, I think talking about a door factory or a burger builder tends to obfuscate real-world usage more than it aids comprehension. I have this problem with most science/technology analogies, to be honest.
reply