Failure to execute – E-commerce fails this week

- Home Depot - washing machine. Delivered today, dented, by a one-truck trucking company from Modesto with a truck rented from Enterprise and with a sign duct-taped on the truck door. Sent the damaged unit back. Home Depot phone system passes the buck to the manufacturer, Whirlpool, which wants "48 business hours" before they will even discuss a replacement and delivery date. It turns out that all Home Depot does is take the orders and process the credit cards; everything else is outsourced.

- Seeed Studio - PC board fab. Package delivered today, but it didn't contain my boards. Absolute Co, Ltd of Kanagawa, Japan, I have 10 of your custom boards. Haven't heard back from Seeed, but it's night there.

- eBay laptop auction - won, and seller wants an extra week to ship, which they told me after I won the auction.

- Amazon order for surface mount parts - made it from China to Silicon Valley, then somehow the USPS sent it to LA and now have no delivery date.

- eBay power supply order - listed as delivered, but it wasn't.

Is e-commerce fulfillment going downhill, or what?