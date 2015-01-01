Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Next Iteration of “The Rust Programming Language” Book (rust-lang.github.io)
Another excellent book is "Programming Rust"[1], especially if you already know C/C++

1 - http://shop.oreilly.com/product/0636920040385.do

I've been reading the early access version for a while now, and it is excellent. I hadn't had much luck with the "official" documentation, previously.

Jim Blandy's writing is an exemplar for good teaching technique, and this book is shaping up to be the go-to recommendation for learning Rust, in my opinion.

I'm reading the section on ownership. Valgrind usually thinks my 'modern C++' code is leak free, and when it complains I understand why, so I'm not a complete stranger to systems programming. But for whatever reason I have always run into a brick wall with rusts strange compiler messages regarding lifetimes.

I read the previous books bit on ownership. I'm not sure if this new version is better written or I've come across this stuff so many times that it's starting to make sense to me through pure attrition - but the picture does seem clearer to me. Particularly the "Ownership and Functions" bit.

I'll definitely make use of this next time I think I have a rust shaped problem. Whether that will put me over the edge into being a rust user will remain to be seen (I have my reservations about lots of other stuff), but I appreciate they're really trying with the documentation side of things.

I have found this book to be an excellent resource. Also I have been supplementing it with the oreilly book "Programming Rust" (early release at this point) which has also been great. http://shop.oreilly.com/product/0636920040385.do I have had very little experience with C style languages in the past and am mostly scripting until recently.

This new book isn't finished yet, is it? If I remember correctly [0], there were several more chapters to go, and a likely timeline of months...

[0] https://github.com/rust-lang/book/issues

Definitely not finished yet. The complete text of Chapter 19 is currently:

  More Lifetimes
  Lifetimes that depend on other lifetimes

  'a: 'b stuff: subtyping
  Higher ranked trait bounds
   
  for<'a>
  
  Needed for closures

It is not yet finished, no-- Chapters 15 to the end are merely outlines at this point.

This book has been hugely helpful for me to get started in Rust. I've been following since the original "Rust for Rubyists" from Steve Klabnik.

Steve if you are listening, thanks for putting all the hard work into the original book, the revision as The Rust Programming Language, and this most recent revision.

Thanks to Steve and also carols10cents for this excellent revision.

Good point, I didn't mean to gloss over the other authors and contributors.

<3

Sigh. Looks like it's time for round 5 of time to learn Rust(my personal failing, not meant as a slight against the language at all). Has the pace of sweeping changes to the language slowed down in the past year?

I rode the Ember train from 1.4 to now and it was an extremely ehausting process to get to 2.0 with nearly every version requiring frustrating architectural rewrites. The upgrade from 2.0 to 2.8 took like 15 minutes and didn't require a single major refactor. I'm not trying to switch context away from a discussion of Rust, that's just for example purposes of stabilizing.

I found myself struggling to find guides that still worked as written and I was looking at guides because I failed to become competent from the Rust book and Rust by example alone so I wasn't able to diagnose the upgrade path for the content. This has stopped my learning dead in its tracks every time.

To be clear, I have no CS background or functional programming experience so I'm not the target audience and I don't mean any this as a slight against the language.

> Has the pace of sweeping changes to the language slowed down in the past year?

Absolutely, Rust has been stable since 1.0 released in May 2015 with a promise of backwards compatibility and has largely upheld that promise.

> Has the pace of sweeping changes to the language slowed down in the past year?

Up until Rust 1.0 in the spring of 2015, my Rust code broke once or twice a week. Since then, I've had zero breakage.

It's been, god, 3 years now since I've started writing large Golang applications and I've yet to look back on a project ~6 months later without noticing flaws in design/architecture/intuitiveness. You are not alone in your hurdles.

Echo all the positives about the book. Thank you.

I hope the quick link to the rust playground in the sample code stays around.

Also curious, is this supposed to be reflected on Rust Stable at https://doc.rust-lang.org/stable/book/

<3 You're welcome!

The new revision of the book is using mdbook, which hasn't yet implemented playground support [1].

An RFC has recently been accepted to start the infrastructure of featuring the new book (and other resources) on doc.rust-lang.org/book, but the implementation isn't done yet. Soon!

[1] - https://github.com/azerupi/mdBook/issues/29 [2] - https://github.com/rust-lang/rfcs/blob/master/text/1828-rust...

