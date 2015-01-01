1 - http://shop.oreilly.com/product/0636920040385.do
Jim Blandy's writing is an exemplar for good teaching technique, and this book is shaping up to be the go-to recommendation for learning Rust, in my opinion.
I read the previous books bit on ownership. I'm not sure if this new version is better written or I've come across this stuff so many times that it's starting to make sense to me through pure attrition - but the picture does seem clearer to me. Particularly the "Ownership and Functions" bit.
I'll definitely make use of this next time I think I have a rust shaped problem. Whether that will put me over the edge into being a rust user will remain to be seen (I have my reservations about lots of other stuff), but I appreciate they're really trying with the documentation side of things.
[0] https://github.com/rust-lang/book/issues
More Lifetimes
Lifetimes that depend on other lifetimes
'a: 'b stuff: subtyping
Higher ranked trait bounds
for<'a>
Needed for closures
Steve if you are listening, thanks for putting all the hard work into the original book, the revision as The Rust Programming Language, and this most recent revision.
I rode the Ember train from 1.4 to now and it was an extremely ehausting process to get to 2.0 with nearly every version requiring frustrating architectural rewrites. The upgrade from 2.0 to 2.8 took like 15 minutes and didn't require a single major refactor. I'm not trying to switch context away from a discussion of Rust, that's just for example purposes of stabilizing.
I found myself struggling to find guides that still worked as written and I was looking at guides because I failed to become competent from the Rust book and Rust by example alone so I wasn't able to diagnose the upgrade path for the content. This has stopped my learning dead in its tracks every time.
To be clear, I have no CS background or functional programming experience so I'm not the target audience and I don't mean any this as a slight against the language.
Absolutely, Rust has been stable since 1.0 released in May 2015 with a promise of backwards compatibility and has largely upheld that promise.
Up until Rust 1.0 in the spring of 2015, my Rust code broke once or twice a week. Since then, I've had zero breakage.
I hope the quick link to the rust playground in the sample code stays around.
Also curious, is this supposed to be reflected on Rust Stable at https://doc.rust-lang.org/stable/book/
The new revision of the book is using mdbook, which hasn't yet implemented playground support [1].
An RFC has recently been accepted to start the infrastructure of featuring the new book (and other resources) on doc.rust-lang.org/book, but the implementation isn't done yet. Soon!
[1] - https://github.com/azerupi/mdBook/issues/29
[2] - https://github.com/rust-lang/rfcs/blob/master/text/1828-rust...
