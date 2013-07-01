If you're stuck using a database version that first came out a decade ago, you've got bigger problems than legacy syntax for pagination.
> Not only is this complicated and messy, but it violates the DRY principle (Don't Repeat Yourself). Here's same query in LINQ. The gain in simplicity is clear: var thirdPage = query.Skip(20).Take(10);
If you're using OFFSET / LIMIT to do paging then you're doing it wrong. See here for the real way to handle paging for large result sets: http://use-the-index-luke.com/blog/2013-07/pagination-done-t...
Do the LINQ examples, especially the more complex ones, result in the same or better execution plans? Maybe they do, but the article doesn't tell, and without it it's kind of inappropriate to make judgments or even recommendations.
(Apparently, while LIMIT n,k is MySQL-only, MySQL, PostgreSQL and sqlite all support LIMIT k OFFSET n. So I assume this blog post is only really relevant for people who live in a Microsoft ecosystem?)
It's a pretty bizarre situation.
It's gotten slightly better over the years but compared to an ORM with less abstraction like Hibernate it's still dog slow. Every MS project I've worked on was mostly LINQ...then a folder called "dirty SQL" for the heavy stuff.
I'm not sure if it's due to the highly abstracted nature or just not making performance a priority but in my experience sane Hibernate queries are about 1/2 the speed of native SQL and LINQ is closer to 1/50.
I hope and pray they can make the performance at least within an order of magnitude of raw SQL or even Hibernate so I can say goodbye to SQL forever.
The headlines may as well read: "Why [interpreted language] beats assembly".
SQL's a pretty grim language, but it's the only language the database understands as a first-class citizen. Until someone designs a new foundation (like WebASM is doing), the rest is just syntactic sugar.
I would like to see C#'s LINQ get an update. It seems to have been left to rot since Eric Meijer left the team. It doesn't even support the new values tuples where it's been fitted to every other part of the language:
from (x,y) in Some((1,2)) // (x,y) will error
select x + y;
Honestly, if you've seen what LINQ compiles to, it looks an awful lot like a Java 8 Stream.
Using Wikipedia's example of LINQ translation:
Written LINQ is:
var results = from c in SomeCollection
where c.SomeProperty < 10
select new {c.SomeProperty, c.OtherProperty};
var results =
SomeCollection
.Where(c => c.SomeProperty < 10)
.Select(c => new {c.SomeProperty, c.OtherProperty});
var results = someCollection.stream()
.filter(c -> c.getSomeProperty() < 10)
.map(c -> new AbstractMap.SimpleEntry<>(c.getSomeProperty(), c.getOtherProperty()));
I think Streams have more LINQ in them than most people think.
It's been about a year since I've written Java 8, and this is off the top of my head (and the last time I used it, we had a class for pairs that was better than just SimpleEntry).
This allows you to compose linq expressions without computing intermediate results.
map/filter/reduce are just basic functional programming elements.
I just design the IQueryable with if's, switches, ... and when i need to execute it. I use .ToList()
The IQueryable is then translated to SQL and executed it.
Now i design most of my pages through 1 service/method with a lot of if's and else and re-use that method all the time
For example, a ecommerce-site i made has one function for querying the products, paging, searching, sorting by X, ...). Although, it get's rather complex lately, i wouldn't have it any other way. ( with complex, i mean i now also grouping them by category and category code, a category order number, a product order number, by product title ( varying by the current language), ...
And yes, it' seperated in my service layer ;) and no, i won't change it because this is the fastest way untill now.
Alternatively, you could use Extensions on IQueryable and IOrderedQueryable. Then you do something like db.Products.FilterBySearchTerm(searchTerm).OrderAllBy(sortPropertyName);
But i like ProductHelper.GetProducts(filterWithSettings,SortOnSettings,GroupBySettings); more, mostly because it's easier when i need to customize all the methods because of some "sudden" Change Request that changes all the internal workings :(
Also, if you are new to Linq To Sql. Don't forget DbFunctions / SqlFunctions for built-in SQL Functionality ( depending the EF version you are using). Eg. The LIKE operator has been added in the new EF.
Also, you can always using DataContext.Database.Sql() for using standard SQL.
Pro Tip: DbContext is already a Repository Pattern if you are using DDD !
PS. If you don't know LINQ. It generates a long SQL query and it's a bit slow, BUT it's very productive in development
. Here's an example with both Generated SQL (commented between /* */ ) and Linq in one of my subbmitted issues on EF : https://github.com/NicoJuicy/EF-ContainsAndStartsWith/blob/m...
I like LINQ: Develop fast and improve when something executes slow :)
https://hexdocs.pm/ecto/Ecto.Query.html#content
That said, I tend to prefer to use the collection extension methods, over the LINQ syntax, which make more sense in my mind.
