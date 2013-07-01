Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why LINQ beats SQL (linqpad.net)
40 points by douche 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 21 comments | favorite





> And if you need to support older databases (prior to SQL Server 2005), it gets worse: [some bad SQL]

If you're stuck using a database version that first came out a decade ago, you've got bigger problems than legacy syntax for pagination.

> Not only is this complicated and messy, but it violates the DRY principle (Don't Repeat Yourself). Here's same query in LINQ. The gain in simplicity is clear: var thirdPage = query.Skip(20).Take(10);

If you're using OFFSET / LIMIT to do paging then you're doing it wrong. See here for the real way to handle paging for large result sets: http://use-the-index-luke.com/blog/2013-07/pagination-done-t...

reply


It seems like an apples to oranges comparison - it is looking at the readability of code returning similar results, but it doesn't consider how these results are going to be generated, which is a major part of writing queries.

Do the LINQ examples, especially the more complex ones, result in the same or better execution plans? Maybe they do, but the article doesn't tell, and without it it's kind of inappropriate to make judgments or even recommendations.

reply


I was pretty bewildered by the convoluted way they posited for selecting a subrange of rows, but then I googled around and learned that LIMIT is a nonstandard MySQL extension. Huh.

(Apparently, while LIMIT n,k is MySQL-only, MySQL, PostgreSQL and sqlite all support LIMIT k OFFSET n. So I assume this blog post is only really relevant for people who live in a Microsoft ecosystem?)

reply


Was talking to another go at work who is non technical but starting to dip his toes in the waters. He asked how to do just this and I had to go on a fairly long explanation, prompted by repeated questions, into the SQL standard, how that want added until near 3 decades after SQL's invention, vendor specific extensions and syntaxes etc.

It's a pretty bizarre situation.

reply


There's one BIG problem with LINQ. I'll agree that the syntax is marvelous, a game changer. The problem is performance.

It's gotten slightly better over the years but compared to an ORM with less abstraction like Hibernate it's still dog slow. Every MS project I've worked on was mostly LINQ...then a folder called "dirty SQL" for the heavy stuff.

I'm not sure if it's due to the highly abstracted nature or just not making performance a priority but in my experience sane Hibernate queries are about 1/2 the speed of native SQL and LINQ is closer to 1/50.

I hope and pray they can make the performance at least within an order of magnitude of raw SQL or even Hibernate so I can say goodbye to SQL forever.

reply


I couldn't help by roll my eyes at that title. ORMs and the like are great, but they still end up using SQL under the hood. LINQ is by no means the most aesthetic ORM, either (and half of the article is about much better LINQ looks than SQL).

The headlines may as well read: "Why [interpreted language] beats assembly".

reply


Only it doesn't. The examples given _compile_ to SQL. So you're not comparing LINQ with SQL but LINQ-to-SQL (or the entity stuff) with SqlCommand.

SQL's a pretty grim language, but it's the only language the database understands as a first-class citizen. Until someone designs a new foundation (like WebASM is doing), the rest is just syntactic sugar.

reply


It's funny how async/await has influenced so many other languages but LINQ, that in my opinion is much more interesting (specially the DB stuff) for solving down to earth problems is sistematically ignored by other languages (Python, Java, JavaScript, etc...)

reply


I guess you can argue that Haskell's do notation is exactly what LINQ (the grammar) is. F#'s computation expressions is a super-charged LINQ also.

I would like to see C#'s LINQ get an update. It seems to have been left to rot since Eric Meijer left the team. It doesn't even support the new values tuples where it's been fitted to every other part of the language:

    from (x,y) in Some((1,2))   // (x,y) will error
    select x + y;
The from x in y, let x = y, where x, select x, and, join x in y on a equals b, could and should be extended. Even better would be to allow custom operators like F#'s computation expressions.

reply


In the case of Python and Java, I think it's because generator expressions and Streams, respectively, accomplish much the same thing.

Honestly, if you've seen what LINQ compiles to, it looks an awful lot like a Java 8 Stream.

Using Wikipedia's example of LINQ translation:

Written LINQ is:

    var results = from c in SomeCollection
                  where c.SomeProperty < 10
                  select new {c.SomeProperty, c.OtherProperty};
It compiles to:

    var results =
         SomeCollection
            .Where(c => c.SomeProperty < 10)
            .Select(c => new {c.SomeProperty, c.OtherProperty});
And in Java 8:

    var results = someCollection.stream()
                                .filter(c -> c.getSomeProperty() < 10)
                                .map(c -> new AbstractMap.SimpleEntry<>(c.getSomeProperty(), c.getOtherProperty()));
(of course, iterating over them is different; you just use a for loop in C#, but in Java you have to either use .forEach() or .collect() to a collection and then for over that)

I think Streams have more LINQ in them than most people think.

It's been about a year since I've written Java 8, and this is off the top of my head (and the last time I used it, we had a class for pairs that was better than just SimpleEntry).

reply


Array.reduce(), Array.filter(), Array.map(), in JavaScript are pretty LINQ-ish if you ask me!

reply


They are nothing even remotely likely linq. Those functions return the resulting arrays. Linq expressions are not executed until enumerated.

This allows you to compose linq expressions without computing intermediate results.

reply


The thing with LINQ is that it can represent itself (reified or 'quoted code), so you can transform it into SQL, GPU instructions, whatever. This isn't a new idea, and F# had it before C# did (and LISP had it before, and others).

map/filter/reduce are just basic functional programming elements.

reply


.net lambdas are in my opinion cleaner than linq syntax. java 8 implemented lambdas following .net success.

reply


What i mostly like about LINQ is IQueryable. It's awesome!

I just design the IQueryable with if's, switches, ... and when i need to execute it. I use .ToList()

The IQueryable is then translated to SQL and executed it.

reply


Follow up on my usage on Linq ( fyi)

Now i design most of my pages through 1 service/method with a lot of if's and else and re-use that method all the time

For example, a ecommerce-site i made has one function for querying the products, paging, searching, sorting by X, ...). Although, it get's rather complex lately, i wouldn't have it any other way. ( with complex, i mean i now also grouping them by category and category code, a category order number, a product order number, by product title ( varying by the current language), ...

And yes, it' seperated in my service layer ;) and no, i won't change it because this is the fastest way untill now.

Alternatively, you could use Extensions on IQueryable and IOrderedQueryable. Then you do something like db.Products.FilterBySearchTerm(searchTerm).OrderAllBy(sortPropertyName);

But i like ProductHelper.GetProducts(filterWithSettings,SortOnSettings,GroupBySettings); more, mostly because it's easier when i need to customize all the methods because of some "sudden" Change Request that changes all the internal workings :(

Also, if you are new to Linq To Sql. Don't forget DbFunctions / SqlFunctions for built-in SQL Functionality ( depending the EF version you are using). Eg. The LIKE operator has been added in the new EF.

Also, you can always using DataContext.Database.Sql() for using standard SQL.

=====

Pro Tip: DbContext is already a Repository Pattern if you are using DDD !

=====

PS. If you don't know LINQ. It generates a long SQL query and it's a bit slow, BUT it's very productive in development . Here's an example with both Generated SQL (commented between /* */ ) and Linq in one of my subbmitted issues on EF : https://github.com/NicoJuicy/EF-ContainsAndStartsWith/blob/m...

I like LINQ: Develop fast and improve when something executes slow :)

reply


And then time goes by some guy comes along rips out the LINQ and fixes all that so it's performant under load with hand crafted sql queries.

reply


If the title says some piece of tech "beats" some other piece of tech can we just all act like proper engineers and not post it here at all and save us all some time?

reply


I think sometimes it's worth looking at the usernames of who posts and consider whether you want to contribute to the thread.

reply


Elixir's Ecto is very similar to this.

https://hexdocs.pm/ecto/Ecto.Query.html#content

reply


In most of the examples, it will still execute the more complex SQL against the database... however, it's somewhat easier to reason about.

That said, I tend to prefer to use the collection extension methods, over the LINQ syntax, which make more sense in my mind.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: