>Not all people share the same model of reasonableness, so disagreements inevitably occur. Under the reasonable person principle, the first thing to do is work it out privately (perhaps in person, since e-mail is known to amplify feelings). Indeed, many people would find it unreasonable to bring in third parties before trying personal discussion.
As true as this is, holistically, I do think the trend in "modern USA" is a bit less personal. Trending more towards the "easier to tattle anonymously" than have personal interactions. This creates more friction down the line as the third party will, inevitably, disappoint at least one faction if not both.
I do think making the statement is important though, and I do not disagree it's in line with what Reasonable People should do in working out differences.
Hmmmm.
