Reasonable Person Principle (cmu.edu)
Reasonable Person Principle (cmu.edu)
39 points by Tomte 2 hours ago





A very clear and cogent overview of a structure. Simple to cite. Pragmatic and practical - I think it's quite a positive to have for an organization.

>Not all people share the same model of reasonableness, so disagreements inevitably occur. Under the reasonable person principle, the first thing to do is work it out privately (perhaps in person, since e-mail is known to amplify feelings). Indeed, many people would find it unreasonable to bring in third parties before trying personal discussion.

As true as this is, holistically, I do think the trend in "modern USA" is a bit less personal. Trending more towards the "easier to tattle anonymously" than have personal interactions. This creates more friction down the line as the third party will, inevitably, disappoint at least one faction if not both.

I do think making the statement is important though, and I do not disagree it's in line with what Reasonable People should do in working out differences.

So, what do you do if you find someone else unreasonable and private arguments do not resolve the conflict?

FYI: The RPP has been the way at CMU-CS since before I was there in the mid-80's.

Recent grad here (technically ECE not CS, but obviously lots of overlap)--still very much a thing people take very seriously.

How is 'reasonable' different from 'rational'? And don't both these terms beg the question of ultimate ends and/or values?

I don't know, does rational give way to pragmatic?

A reasonable person gets you Ted Danson. A rational person is Larry David.

I find this to be relatively true in my interactions here.

I can't tell if this is satire.

"The Reasonable Person Principle is part of the unwritten culture of CMU computer science"

Hmmmm.

Looks quite written to me...I just read it.

Care to expand on that?

It's quite literally written.

I meant the "Hmmm" - it's a useless comment unless there's some deeper context to having an unwritten culture that I am missing.

But the unwritten culture is not.

