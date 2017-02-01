Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
I invested a lot in VR in 2016. I got both a Vive and a Rift (with Touch too when it launched late last year).

It was a lot of fun at first. I don't use it at all anymore and am selling all my equipment. Not even the potential of upcoming VR titles is enough to tempt me to keep it.

None of my friends even ask to demo any of it. They lost interest faster than they did for Wii Sports years ago.

* Image quality is bad.

* Hardware requirements are still very high. I have a very high-end machine and VR titles like Raw Data still do not run very well.

* The locomotion problem is not being solved. It's been a year. I never adapted to it either.

* The headsets are not comfortable. Both of them are painful for me to wear after ~30 minutes.

* Rift+Touch tracking is bad and more or less completely broken for many users.

* The front-facing configuration championed by Oculus is not enough. You'll instantly want more.

* Clearing out space for room-scale is a big pain. I'm looking at new apartments and am facing up to the reality that the Vive is a huge constraint.

* It's very anti-social. Honestly my SO does not like it when I use a VR device because it completely shuts her out.

* The base equipment is still far too expensive for the quality of the experience.

* There's very little worthwhile content. People are still talking about Space Pirate Trainer. That's a little demo that has been available for a year, but it's still considered one of the main titles.

* I was most excited about Budget Cuts when I got the Vive. It was heavily hyped months before the Vive was even available for preorder. It's still not out with no announced release date either. That'll be an amazing title for sure, and I will regret not being able to play the finished version whenever it does finally come out.

I encourage everyone to try it. It's a ton of fun at first. But think hard about whether you'll stay interested after a few months and whether it's worth the effort of setting up, clearing out space, keeping your gaming machine up-to-date with the latest hardware, etc.

Your second to last point seems to be the biggest problem right now, and that's not going to change until requirements have come down to what the average pc gamer can reasonably be expected to have available. No one wants to make games for a platform with such a low adoption rate.

Your comment got killed for some reason, so I vouched for it. I completely agree. VR seems to be a gimmick right now. Too many technical challenges and not fast enough adoption.

"There's very little worthwhile content."

This is what I'm waiting for. Easy bar to set for any new gaming tech.

I thought maybe some existing games like War Thunder would be best for taking advantage of VR: a plane simulation where being able to easily look around you would be exhilarating and useful. Here's one guy's experience with a Vive:

https://forum.warthunder.com/index.php?/topic/336758-a-user-...

So, beautiful but flawed. I've played and burned out on War Thunder already, so it's not a selling point, but I was hoping there would be more by now. Doesn't seem like there is, and it sounds like the resolution and refined experience isn't quite there yet.

VR is for porn. Then the isolating antisocial part of it is a feature, not a bug.

VR is bulky, expensive, technologically still very rough, and there is currently no content that makes anyone excited to get home to get a few more hours of it every night.

These are all issues that can be solved by technology - a lightweight wireless HMD with 8k per eye that requires no other device for full body tracking would tell a much more compelling story, but we are probably many many years away from that.

But that doesn't solve the core problems with such a device: it is inherently antisocial (who wants to watch a movie with their boyfriend with the two of you having a HMD strapped to your head, even if it gives you an amazing IMAX like experience?) and would be dangerous to wear anywhere but in the comfort of your couch. This guarantees that there'd never be any consumer use for it beyond hardcore movie/video game enthusiasts. Some interesting niche industrial applications are emerging, and that is likely to continue, but my mom won't buy one like she bought a Nintendo DS.

The usual counter argument to this is "well AR solves all of that!" - but then the required technology puts us decades away from any realistic product.

It's not inherently antisocial. It's just easier to make "experiences" that are passive and singular, so it's going to take a while for developers to adapt more complex interactions. There are early examples though: http://elevr.com/some-rather-different-social-vr-experiments...

And there's also the aspect of VR giving some people motion sickness.

I've been saying this for about a year, and getting angry replies. The problem is not the clunky headgear, poor resolution, and dangling cables. It's the lack of a killer app for VR. The hardware has been available for years now, yet there's still no killer app.

There are FPS games for VR. They're OK. VR gear may just be an optional accessory for hardcore FPS gamers. Virtual worlds? Well, you can connect into High Fidelity right now. Few people do, and it's boring in there anyway. Teleconferencing? Get real.

(And yes, fanboys, I've tried the things. I've used an HTC Vibe, a Microsoft HoloLens, and most of the earlier VR gear back to Jaron Lanier's original demo rig. The resolution has improved, and the head tracking is far better. But there's not much compelling to do in there.)

As a developer a killer app for this would be telepresence.

I envision a time where I can just put on a headset and I'm in the companies virtual coding room. Other developers join in whatever timezone they are in. You could have developers who are in company HQ and remote all over the world.

Each developer could be locked into what ambient sound they are in and then can connect to 1 or more people in the room to talk.

Want to screen share between 1 or 2 people, then a screen pops up virtually and these people could debug code, diagrams, whatever it may be.

When I'n coding, I'm coding on my laptop but simultaneously coding on the VR one as well. I could share that screen and a ooder in another country in real-time could collaborate or have a fresh pair of eyes immediately.

Imagine being on a viral IRC with coders all over the world, working on an open-source project as if they were right there next to you?

When I say this, everyone is connected to the virtual world. Not as a floating orb, but an actual body. They can see your face, emotions, hear your voice.

I think it would be a game changer!

Other uses could be 360 degree concerts. Where you can choose whatever vantage you want.

The possibilities are endless for VR, it really just takes someone to keep polishing that use-case. It's not going to be a home run for another few iterations at least!

>> As a developer a killer app for this would be telepresence.

This would be pretty cool, and you'd probably be able to lower the videocard requirements as well.

Compare with this "Valve CEO: 'We're comfortable with the idea that VR will turn out to be a complete failure'" as it was titled on reddit which is much less clickbaity but still cuts off important part of the full quote...

It's not so much that either cuts off the quote. It's a quotable soundbite within the context of a longer discussion about how many VR predictions are overhyped, especially in the short term.

Headlines are always "clickbaity" whether they're online or in a dead tree newspaper. They exist to grab your attention and make you read. If I were writing a headline based on this topic, I'd choose something along the same lines. It's not nuanced but it's not misleading either.

reply


It is misleading, and just because it's the norm doesn't mean it's right. I'll take descriptive over clickbaity every day.

reply


You're describing the problem.

Yeah, the title is pretty bad.

Here's the quote for people who read comments first:

"We're optimistic. We think VR is going great. It's going in a way that's consistent with our expectations," says Newell. That said, "we're also pretty comfortable with the idea that it will turn out to be a complete failure.

"Some people have got attention by going out and saying there'll be millions of [VR unit sales] and we're like, wow, I don't think so," Newell continued.

Honestly, having experimented extensively with VR, I highly doubt its best applications will be in gaming. At its core, gaming draws people for at least one of the following reasons:

1. engaging story-line

2. flow-inducing gameplay

3. social involvement

4. sheer boredom while on public transit

Because VR is so new, no artist has yet created the "epic" story or "flow" game-play that requires VR. Social with VR is potentially revolutionary, but currently, the multi-camera setup required to full mo-cap yourself properly and the lack of tactile output means social interaction in VR is not quite there yet. And because of the setup required, one can't exactly play VR while in public transit.

On the other hand, I do see VR having a lot of work-related applications like 3D modeling and architecture... it's just that no one has written those programs yet.

Who knows. IMO, VR needs a huge technological advance (or multiple of) and low price in order to start making advances. Content potential is great, technology still isn't and is expensive. It won't replace all media, it has it's own content scheme. People talking about watching movies in VR doesn't make sense. Some will, yeah. Some new types of movies will be there, but VR has it's own thing content-wise.

There's this other thing though. Augmented reality. Technology is kind of here and inexpensive. If you have a relatively modern phone you have AR access, maybe not the latest and greatest, but it's there. Yet, I think that one is a complete failure so far. So many false starts! Content is gimmicky at best and it seems people don't care at all about the technology or potential about it. It's commodity now. When AR happens, it's great (see Pokemon Go, Eyetoy, etc.), but it doesn't live for long (see Pokemon Go, Eyetoy, etc.). Where's AR headed?

Here's the thing that worries me about VR despite it being obviously cool.

It's:

- Inconvenient

- Expensive

- Doesn't solve a direct need

I don't think VR is going to disappear or anything, but I can't think of anything with the above three traits that has been a mainstream success

Or, in an alternative universe of content accurate headlines:

"Gabe Newell on VR: "We're optimistic. We think VR is going great. It's going in a way that's consistent with our expectations"

That's a direct quote from the same story that more accurately reflects his position.

I recently got a PlayStation VR. I was completely thrilled by the possibilities of games like Eve: Valkyrie. So far I find the games awesome save 1 thing: motion sickness. When I got the VR I expected to spend the weekend with the headset on playing Eve... nope. I can only go 30 or so minutes without the motion sickness kicking in. I am trying to build a tolerance up.

I know that everyone wants to dump on Valve because of the HL3 situation, but these kinds of interviews always end up bringing me back around to Valve's side. If there's one thing I really respect about Gabe Newell, it's his Steve Jobs-ian dedication to making sure that he doesn't release something until it's good enough for him. I also happen to think that he's totally right, in this particular case.

I probably spent about $5k+ on VR between the Oculus, Vive, my PC hardware, and a few games. I was lucky enough to be able to get in early so I got discounted pricing on a lot of the stuff and made some money back selling old dev kits and whatnot. VR is absolutely not within reach of the average consumer in any kind of palatable way. Sony VR, IMO, is just not compelling for users when you factor in that you have to buy a PS4, the camera, some move controllers (potentially) and all for a pretty cool but ultimately short-lived experience. Until we get some games, apps, and experiences that are repeatable and re-usable, VR is just going to be this niche thing. I can see exactly where Gabe is coming from and, like some other comments have said, I think he's going to be ready to sing the success of VR when there's a very low barrier of entry - wireless HMD, body tracking, prop tracking, and, most of all, when it's comfortable and an actual experience.

It's so nice to hear someone in the industry not be so optimistic about the latest cool new thing.

If you watch the interview, Valve is still pretty damn optimistic about it.

It's just that they see it as an ongoing experiment so they're okay with this iteration of it failing probably because they haven't bet the farm on it.

I understand your perspective, but don't agree with the underlying message. Optimism is what encourages people to take risks. Ultimately, all progress depends on those who are hopelessly optimistic - even if they end up failing in their endeavors.

To me, make VR available as the primary "desktop" for a system and you might have a better market. Why buy more monitors when you can just look sideways?

reply


I would love to see a system like that and I would likely buy one if it costed less than 2k.

The only caveat is that the implementation doesn't give me any motion sickness.

I'm pretty sure that, apart from niche applications like NSFW stuff and 3D work done while sitting, VR will be replaced by advanced AR. Main reason: people bumping into walls, tripping over things...

reply


> I'm pretty sure that, apart from niche applications like NSFW stuff and 3D work done while sitting, VR will be replaced by advanced AR.

I'm not sure 3D work done while sittings really a particularly niche application, unless you interpret "work" narrowly (in which case, I just think it's wrong.)

And, in any case, advanced AR is many years behind VR and mostly builds on top of it (it requires solving a super of the problems required for successful VR) so VR could be quite successful even if that was true in the long term.

I suspect we'll see an ipad launch.

Tons of sales because it's cool, then people realize they have no idea what do with it.

>> people realize they have no idea what do with it.

People do know what to do with an iPad.

I think the iPad's current problem is that the trend towards using larger phones made them less useful as a device between a phone and a laptop.

Here’s the full (37 min) interview at Valve: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kMpQWSqQFK0

Atwood's essay from 2014 was very prescient https://blog.codinghorror.com/the-road-to-vr/.

The only thing I hear vr is good for is... Stuff :)

You mean porn right ?

What stuff?

