Ex:
CREATE TABLE states (...)
-- distribute it to all workers
SELECT create_reference_table('states');
SELECT isolate_tenant_to_new_shard('table_name', tenant_id);
> In Citus 6.1 Vacuum is now distributed and run in parallel automatically across your cluster.
Did VACUUM prior to 6.1 require one node in the cluster to issue locks on other nodes? If so what for? I'm not intimately familiar with how the nodes in the cluster communicate but would have figured each is acting as a standalone DB and coordinating common updates via 2PC (which means VACUUM was already distributed).
On the VACUUM table side, when the user ran this command, we previously didn't propagate vacuum to the related shards. With this release, we run this command in parallel across worker nodes. (https://github.com/citusdata/citus/issues/719)
[1] As a footnote, if a user defines a create_reference_table() function, it would only clash with the Citus function if the two user-defined functions have the same signature: create_reference_table(table_name regclass).
Well, almost. If PostgreSQL can cast an argument to the regclass type, the two function signatures could still clash.
Couple of things for improvement / may be already supported.
1. New User records do not propagate to all the nodes - Manual Step.
2. New Database records do not propagate to all the nodes - Manual Step.
3. Materialized View with incremental refresh - Currently Postgres re-runs the query everytime there is a data change - For a table of billion records this is very inefficient.
The issue here is that both databases, users and some other objects aren't "database local" but "cluster wide" objects (i.e. visible in all the databases of a postgresql installation). As the citus extension isn't necessarily created in all of them we can't reliably do anything about this...
Ex:While isolate_tenant_to_new_shard() doesn't seem like it'd clash with anything, create_reference_table() seems common enough to exist in someone's code. Why not have this in a citus schema by default?
