Go 1.8 Released (github.com)
123 points by petercooper 1 hour ago | 21 comments





Linking to the Github release seems more like a grab for fake Internet points than a useful post.

A useful post would be waiting for golang.org to be updated and linking to the official release notes.

For people that use Go, this is a useful PSA since they could grab it right now. for those that don't, this is uninteresting haha.

If Go were to dramatically improve (now with generics! exceptions! nil == nil!), that would be interesting to people who don't currently use it.

Go not having exceptions is a definite plus for the language. Adding them would be a change for the worse, not an improvement.

With the significant risk of becoming less interesting for large number of current users.

I get it, but at the same time, it's kind of useless to be beating the language up upon every release.

I can kind-of-do generics with code generations, hate exceptions, and nil is only weird the first time you use it and before finding the FAQ entry.

I really, really doubt that this supposedly-huge crowd of developers exists who are ready-anytime-now to jump in Go and are being held back by things like you mentioned.

Because even if Go had all those things, I'm sure you would scoff at its lack of Monads, inability to easily create DSL's, presence of Garbage Collector, and no compile-time turing-complete templates ala C++. Right? Right?

What is new in Go 1.8: http://www.slideshare.net/huazhihao1/what-is-new-in-go-18-72...

Best text version I found: https://github.com/golang/go/blob/master/doc/go1.8.html

Also new: callback for client cert selection during TLS handshake.

https://github.com/golang/go/issues/16626

Draft release notes: https://beta.golang.org/doc/go1.8

I reckon h2 push (https://beta.golang.org/doc/go1.8#h2push) support will be big for web servers like caddy and traefik.

Caddy already has a few interesting ideas on how to use this: https://github.com/mholt/caddy/pull/1215#issuecomment-256360...

A little not so related question, what is/are the most used stack for web applications in Go? How common if at all would be a Go backend & React for instance frontend stack?

That's the beauty of Go. The "most used" stack is just net/http in the standard library. Other toolkits implement and extend its interfaces and work together quite well for the most part. Your choice of front end framework is really a matter of taste.

Cool, thank you for the insight!

I can't tell about "how common", but a react web client with a go backend API is exactly what I do on my main product, currently.

It still has a few problems I haven't managed to solve, though (but not related directly to go). For example, given the visible routing is handled by react-router, I haven't find a way yet to issue proper 404 status (I have a catchall route that renders web client page, then client router displays a "not found" page, but it will be a 200 status). Not that a big deal, because the web client is an application behind auth, and not some public facing pages.

I suggest you adopt a 3rd party router, rather than using pure Go standard library for this. https://github.com/julienschmidt/httprouter is the most popular one. It supports a custom 404 handler https://github.com/julienschmidt/httprouter/blob/master/rout...

I see stop-the-world garbage collection pause times have been reduced to microseconds which is great. But for many applications the pause times for single threads still matter. Any numbers for that?

Why is the latest stable version on their website still 1.7.5? Where can I download 1.8 installation for linux (not source code)?

I've just removed my previous version and then I realize there's no 1.8 on their website.

It's not released yet. The release machine is running.

Hurray, Finally

