I'm considering learning go but amount of 'return err' and 'return nil, 0, err' is instant turn-off. Is this best-practice error handling practice in go ?
Thanks !
Looks cool, but this is an instant no for me. Sorry guys.
Yes, we do collect minimal anonymised statistics in the sole goal of improving awless. All the statistics code is here: https://github.com/wallix/awless/blob/master/stats/stats.go
As the project is Apache licensed, you're free to modify it if you don't want this. Also, if you're conscious about privacy you should use application firewalls on your client side like Little Snitch etc. since many software that you install on your machine also do this.
However, the fact that the code is active at all will rule it out for some companies (firewall or not).
Perhaps make it something users can turn off in a config file? Not everyone can code in go, especially if their job is as a sysadmin, which isn't unlikely given that this is an infrastructure tool, so it might not be as simple as forking and editing the code for them.
