Awless: A Mighty CLI for AWS (github.com)
Sorry for off-topic question, but is this considered good golang code ? https://github.com/wallix/awless/blob/master/stats/stats.go

I'm considering learning go but amount of 'return err' and 'return nil, 0, err' is instant turn-off. Is this best-practice error handling practice in go ? Thanks !

> We also collect a few anonymous data (CLI errors, most frequently used commands and count of resources).

Looks cool, but this is an instant no for me. Sorry guys.

Instead of bitching about it, you could very simply and easily fork this entirely open-source project and remove the code. It's literally a single line-change.

No need to fork. Just clone and comment the line.

That "bitching" is both constructive criticism and helpful to highlight here in the comments so others may take note.

Project creator here (but obviously not the OP).

Yes, we do collect minimal anonymised statistics in the sole goal of improving awless. All the statistics code is here: https://github.com/wallix/awless/blob/master/stats/stats.go

As the project is Apache licensed, you're free to modify it if you don't want this. Also, if you're conscious about privacy you should use application firewalls on your client side like Little Snitch etc. since many software that you install on your machine also do this.

I like the look of this, so on the software side it's a thumbs up.

However, the fact that the code is active at all will rule it out for some companies (firewall or not).

Perhaps make it something users can turn off in a config file? Not everyone can code in go, especially if their job is as a sysadmin, which isn't unlikely given that this is an infrastructure tool, so it might not be as simple as forking and editing the code for them.

And for some reason, this (in my eyes useless) data collection is bundled inside the version check: https://github.com/wallix/awless/blob/master/stats/stats.go#...

Wow, and your website isn't even HTTPS for what appears to be a security company. Get it together.

Seems like a non sequitur when discussing an open source project they have released.

Looks great. My main complaint is that the templates feature appears to be reinventing Terraform. Would have been cool if we could use the Terraform templates we already have, or even provide support for CloudFormation (given this is an AWS-only tool).

The constant -less-ness of operations type tools these days is starting to get rather funny.

This looks great. I use the boto tools for all my aws stuff but they're clumsy for working in an interactive fashion like this. Going to install now to have a play!

Looks really slick. From my brief glance though it doesn't support the two things I love about the officials CLI: the filter and query facilities.

Nice!! Thanks for sharing @dcu

