Ask HN: Should I create a new HN for Technology related to Geopolitics?

Geopolitical technology may includes the advancements, innovations and misuse of technology such as: - Synthetic soc net profiles driven by Bots, NLP, ML and some AI. New technology approaches in Astroturfing: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Astroturfing - Security related to survellence, intrusion and secure information leaking. - ML related to extracting hidden patterns, relationships, triangulation, feature engineering, synthetic data augmentation and data interpretation/visualization of these hidden relationships in the context of geopolitics. - Suggestions? I suppose it's ok to stick ones head in the sand about these kinds of innovations above especially due to, what can be, a toxic relationship with politics in general. However, some of us should take the lead in not ignoring significant technology innovations AND unique applications that are happening today in the area of politics at home and abroad. Ignoring innovation, unique and powerful applications in technology is the opposite of diverse ethos of all the Silicon Valleys of the world. If we can establish an ongoing tracking and open dialog related to the above, we'll be able to stay ahead of any surprises that could negatively impact the lively hood of most everyone of us. Would an HN-like site work for advanced technology related to geopolitics? Does anyone have sugestions in this area?