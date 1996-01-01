Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
They Write the Right Stuff (1996) (fastcompany.com)
8 points by fawce 2 hours ago





Anyone have any good pointers on the processes they use to get their error rates so low?

Comes up on a regular basis [0], but definitely worth the read if you haven't already done so.

[0] https://hn.algolia.com/?query=They%20Write%20the%20Right%20S...

