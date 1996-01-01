Hacker News
They Write the Right Stuff (1996)
fastcompany.com
8 points
by
fawce
2 hours ago
2 comments
metasean
22 minutes ago
Comes up on a regular basis [0], but definitely worth the read if you haven't already done so.
[0]
https://hn.algolia.com/?query=They%20Write%20the%20Right%20S...
lallysingh
7 minutes ago
Anyone have any good pointers on the processes they use to get their error rates so low?
