I’ll never bring my phone on an international flight again. Neither should you (freecodecamp.com)
From the article (emphasis mine):

> This may upset Customs and Border Patrol agents, who are probably smart enough to realize that 85% of Americans now have smart phones, and probably 100% of the Americans who travel internationally have smart phones. They may choose to detain you anyway, and force you to give them passwords to various accounts manually. But there’s no easy way for them to know which services you use and which services you don’t use, or whether you have multiple accounts.

You can be damn sure the government has a list of possible email addresses associated to individuals. That'd be be the first thing any modern SIGINT program would compose so as to link accounts. Assuming they have that (which again I'm assuming they do) it's trivially easy for them to go from "John Q. Citizen / SSN: 123-45-6789 / Podunk, USA" to a set of emails to cross reference against service providers.

Add five minutes in a dark room with piece of hose and... well you know the rest.

Previous discussion: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13645825

You most likely will need your phone when you're traveling, an easier solution is to remove all apps and data on the phone and then reinstall when you get to where you want.

This is how I would do it.

Take a backup and upload (encrypted) to the cloud. Factory reset in transit. Get where you are going, download and apply.

You might need some of your important numbers written down I suppose.

Can someone clarify how if I can be compelled to unlock my password protected phone, they can't do the same with my social media, email, and other accounts? I feel like this author advocates for a stop-gap that may not even help in the long-run.

They can hold you indefinitely for effectively whatever reason they'd like (or really no reason).

If they say they're not letting you go until you unlock your phone, you get to decide if you want to stay there in the interests of your privacy.

Sorry, my question was can they do that for my account information as well? Could they setup kiosks for me to sign into Facebook? The author in the post advocated uploading my data into the cloud and factory resetting my phone, though I don't believe this will work if they can just ask me for my Facebook.

I think they could, they just don't do it yet.

The author is arguing that they wouldn't know the usernames or even the services themselves of your accounts and as such could not ask for them. I call bullshit on that (see my top level comment on this).

> But before we do, take a moment to think about all the apps you have on your phone. Email? Facebook? Dropbox? Your browser? Signal? The history of everything you’ve ever done — everything you’ve ever searched, and everything you’ve ever said to anyone — is right there in those apps.

If you personally do not care about your privacy, why should someone else care?

The article claims that they can hold you indefinitely if you do not turn over your password. What could happen if I smashed my phone?

If you don't cooperate, they don't have to let you into the country. They can simply tell you to turn around and go somewhere else.

