> This may upset Customs and Border Patrol agents, who are probably smart enough to realize that 85% of Americans now have smart phones, and probably 100% of the Americans who travel internationally have smart phones. They may choose to detain you anyway, and force you to give them passwords to various accounts manually. But there’s no easy way for them to know which services you use and which services you don’t use, or whether you have multiple accounts.
You can be damn sure the government has a list of possible email addresses associated to individuals. That'd be be the first thing any modern SIGINT program would compose so as to link accounts. Assuming they have that (which again I'm assuming they do) it's trivially easy for them to go from "John Q. Citizen / SSN: 123-45-6789 / Podunk, USA" to a set of emails to cross reference against service providers.
Add five minutes in a dark room with piece of hose and... well you know the rest.
Take a backup and upload (encrypted) to the cloud.
Factory reset in transit.
Get where you are going, download and apply.
You might need some of your important numbers written down I suppose.
If they say they're not letting you go until you unlock your phone, you get to decide if you want to stay there in the interests of your privacy.
The author is arguing that they wouldn't know the usernames or even the services themselves of your accounts and as such could not ask for them. I call bullshit on that (see my top level comment on this).
If you personally do not care about your privacy, why should someone else care?
