What could happen if you refuse to unlock your phone at the US border? (arstechnica.com)
141 points by nkurz 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 151 comments | favorite





Worth remembering: US citizens can play chicken with CBP and lose nothing more than their computer/phone hardware (perhaps having it returned 6 months later). But non-citizens, possibly including LPRs, cannot: if an alien attempts to cross the border with a device they can't unlock "because they don't have the corresponding 2FA token with them" (as one friend suggested they do), they'll be detained, their devices confiscated, and then put on a flight out of the country.

The current best practice for border crossings --- really anywhere in the world --- is simply not to carry anything you're unwilling to unlock for Customs.

This is going to get harder still. CBP will begin asking everyone for Facebook logins. You'll think of 10 different ways to conceal your Facebook doings from CBP, but CBP has advance traveler's manifests from flights and will know that people have profiles --- and, sometimes, what was on those profiles.

reply


> The current best practice for border crossings --- really anywhere in the world --- is simply not to carry anything you're unwilling to unlock for Customs.

Or, to simply stop traveling to countries that refuse to play nice with the rights of foreigners. The whole idea that this sort of thing is even anywhere near acceptable behavior revolts me.

reply


Yeah, I pretty much decided to never travel to the US again the first time I heard you may be compelled to unlock your Facebook profile for the customs.

Not because I have something particular to hide, but as a gay person in a hostile world I have learned to care about my privacy.

Not a huge loss for me, not a huge loss for the US, but it accumulates.

reply


I agree with you.

Asia and Eastern Europe are off the list for me too. China is willing to kidnap people out of Thailand [1]; people being arrested over political tweets [2]; Russia can poison people [3], shoot them [4], or have them accused of fake crimes[5].

I really hope the U.S. never comes close to this and hope I see this trend reversed in my lifetime. But people should be aware that it can happen in a modern society and is already happening in large parts of the world.

[1] http://time.com/4371283/hong-kong-bookseller-china-detention...

[2] http://mashable.com/2016/11/26/zunar-arrested-malaysia/#AHwL...

[3] https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/06/world/europe/russia-vladi...

[4] http://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/the-unaccountable-de...

[5] http://www.latimes.com/world/europe/la-fg-russia-opposition-...

reply


"Or, to simply stop traveling to countries that refuse to play nice with the rights of foreigners. "

Which countries would those be? As far as I know, every country (or quasi-country, such as the EU) asserts the right to carry out a full inspection of anything crossing its border.

reply


I think this is more an issue of practice than theory. Every country might claim the authority to search phones, but if they never actually use it, there is no concern entering those countries in a practical sense.

reply


And considering that something like 0.01% of travelers into the US are ever affected by this, you could say in a practical sense there is no concern here either. That's basically a rounding error worth away from 0%.

In fact it sounds more like they generally target specific individuals based on their politics or whatever red flag gets thrown on them from the system. That's certainly dangerous in a way, but in essence harmless to the vast majority of us.

reply


> Or, to simply stop traveling to countries that refuse to play nice with the rights of foreigners.

s/foreigners/citizens/

i.e. everyone.

I'm a Canadian Citizen. When I enter Canada from abroad, they claim the same rights as the US CBP.

http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/alain-philippon-cb...

reply


I was detained and aggressively searched at the Canadian border (Montana/Alberta, for about 2 hours) in 1997; not because they thought I was a terrorist, but because they wanted to confirm that I wasn't coming to Canada to work. Friends of mine were turned back at the Canadian border later that same year. Canada has always claimed these rights.

reply


I've never had a nice experience returning to Canada (either by plane or car) after a trip to the US or Mexico. I get the full "random search" in a secluded room every single time.

reply


Same here! When I was on a green card, I got grilled probably 30% of the time going to Canada. We're talking accusations of smuggling a car into the country and harsh questions about exactly what family I was visiting.

Going back to the US (even as a non-citizen!) I usually just got a "Welcome home!".

reply


I had a nightmare of an experience crossing into Canada and am never visiting again.

reply


Ugh. Canadian border crossings used to be so nice.

reply


No, they were not.

reply


I feel any parent with a teenager who's tried to monitor her Facebook account can see where this is headed.

This policy is incredibly ignorant of how online communities work and where communication is going. The only thing I can see happening is terrorism-minded individuals actually creating and maintaining clean Facebook profiles as a smokescreen. That's an easy win and great distraction as communication moves to non-centralized, encrypted, expiring messages.

reply


This isn't to catch terrorism. Though they'll probably get a few idiot "extremists", this will mostly stop people coming in under false pretenses. It's bizarre how people don't think ahead to their border crossing and are willing to admit they are going to live with their SO, or work as a nanny -- while under a tourism visa.

It'll be very effective at this. Most people aren't going to establish a plausible social media profile after they figure out they're going to the US to live/work/whatever.

"Real" spies and terrorists and whatever can obviously afford to setup enough cover. (Though there is the case of a spy getting discovered because she used her real frequent flier number while traveling under aliases.)

At best, this might put a chilling effect on Facebook and other things like that, which is probably a net win for humanity.

reply


Living with your SO under a tourism visa isn't a crime as long as you leave before your visa expires...

And is it the role of CPB to prevent under the table employment? Surely there are better ways to address that issue if it's a concern. Building walls and inspecting social media seems like a political smoke screen for avoiding more effective enforcement measures - requiring farmers/factories/roofing companies to prove their labour is legally allowed to work in the US etc. Or we could acknowledge the reality of immigration (we need workers if we can't afford to pay Americans an adequate wage to pick fields etc).

reply


genuine question then: why do this on citizens then? what are they expecting to gain? are they just casting a wide net to catch dumb extremists?

reply


A lot of metadata-oriented mass surveillance centers around who is talking to whom. If someone is identified as potentially relevant, for example, for being involved in publishing leaks, spies might be very interested in filling in as much information as possible about that person's contacts and communication methods.

reply 


  fb.post.synth.byDate(
    { { 2, 18, 2017 }, "Today I watered the flowers!", { "flowers" , "me" } },
    { { 2, 19, 2017 }, "Watched my favorite show!", { "television" } },
    { { 2, 20, 2017 }, "My kids are so hilarious!", { "children", "bicycles", "outdoors" },
    { { 2, 21, 2017 }, "Frustrated with lawn mower!", { "lawn mower" } 
  )

reply


CBP will begin asking everyone for Facebook logins.

I don't understand how this doesn't run afoul of the Fourth Amendment. Surely one's social media qualifies as "papers" or "effects" even though they're digital artifacts and not physical. This just seems _incredibly_ invasive.

reply


> The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated...

Your phone is undoubtedly your "effects" (in 1789, touching your phone without your consent would have been a trespass to chattel). But searches incident to a border crossing have always been considered not "unreasonable," because inspecting the flow of things across the border has always been seen as a legitimate government function. Indeed, one of the very first things Congress did in 1789 was to create a customs department in order to perform precisely such inspections.

That said, there is an originalist legal argument to the contrary. The framers understood the border-search exception to exist for purposes of customs enforcement. Customs enforcement has always been about physical, rather than intangible goods: https://www.eff.org/files/2015/11/10/clearcorrect_v_itc_-_op.... So searches of digital content are at least outside one of the key purposes of the border search exception. (Of course, that doesn't help with the other purpose of the exception, which is national security.)

reply


> But searches incident to a border crossing have always been considered not "unreasonable," because inspecting the flow of things across the border has always been seen as a legitimate government function.

...

> So searches of digital content are at least outside one of the key purposes of the border search exception.

Yes. And also, who in their right mind would use a phone and an airline ticket to smuggle at most 32GB (or 64, or whatever) of contraband data into a country? Absolutely no one.

reply


The international border is a longstanding exception to the Fourth Amendment: searches at borders are per se reasonable. The history of this exception goes all the way back to the founders, so there's probably no battle to be won over whether the exception is valid, only to what the limits of the exception are.

reply


I'm not traveling while carrying Google's, Facebook's nor Yahoo's servers in my baggages. Asking for login information has nothing to do with importing goods. Login and password are not goods. It's invasion of privacy, pure and simple.

Why are the broder patrol not simply asking for login credentials straight out? Why carrying or not a phone has anything to do with asking for credentials? It's absurd.

reply


It's possible (not guaranteed) that it does. There are exceptions in the law for immigration/customs stuff. The way to find out is to sue CBP and have the courts decide, or find existing precedent one way or the other.

Or have Congress pass a law making it illegal or legal. Good luck with that one.

reply


There's case law pushing the border search exception one way or another going back through the 20th century (for instance, it's a mid-1970s case that establishes that you cannot, in fact, be searched simply by dint of being within 100 miles from the border, but rather that the "100 miles" thing is a limit on the government for how far you can get a recent actual border crossing before the government remembers to search you).

Not that there's nothing worth challenging here, but the skeleton of legal principle these searches hang on is pretty strong.

reply


Silly things like laws and constitutions do not apply at the US border. Or anywhere near it.

https://www.aclu.org/know-your-rights-governments-100-mile-b...

reply


There's a statute that carves out the border search exemption:

https://www.aclu.org/other/aclu-factsheet-customs-and-border...

So the argument to be made is that the application of the law or the law itself is not in keeping with the Constitution, not that law doesn't even apply.

reply


> This just seems _incredibly_ invasive.

You could leave out the 'seems' and it would improve the comment.

reply


But then the sentence no verb?

reply


/s/seems/is/

reply


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/E-Prime

reply


What if you don't have a Facebook?

reply


Solution: No Facebook (which is a solution to so many other problems too), partition and hide what you don't want browsed by some inept CBP agent, and then play your part in their security theatre. It might even be nice if someone could make some programs that offer false home screens for various devices that only open when a given password is input... your CBP "clean slate".

Don't say, "I don't have x,y,z..." accounts... have them, have accounts you never use and hand them over. Have your real identity online not be publically linked to your real identity for the purposes of something as trivial as social media.

reply


Yep, the story is totally different for non-citizens.

My plan, if this ever comes up, is to refuse to unlock the device, ask for a lawyer if they hold me, and wait it out. I already make sure to power down my device before I hit customs just to be sure they can't compel my fingerprint.

I couldn't advise my wife to do this, though. It's likely that they'd revoke her green card, deport her, and basically wreck our lives. At least she (probably) has nothing to hide....

reply


The question is where is the line?

Say I have sensitive or proprietary information on my laptop that is in an encrypted drive. Do I have to unlock my laptop, or do I have to unlock each encrypted file itself?

reply


There isn't a line. You have to do what they say you have to do, or else [consequences as above]. Your sensitive or proprietary information is not an obligation on them.

The one possible exception might be if you're carrying information that requires a US security clearance to view. I'd normally expect that to come with an ID card that causes CBP to ignore you, but these are not normal times and you could end up in a fight between conflicting "security" services.

(The worst case of that I'm aware of was https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arms-to-Iraq )

reply


From the article:

The policy also states that CBP or Immigration and Customs Enforcement "may demand technical assistance, including translation or decryption," citing a federal law, 19 US Code Section 507. A related document says that "officers may seek such assistance with or without individualized suspicion." Refusing to comply with this statute is "guilty of a misdemeanor and subject to a fine of not more than $1,000."

Are you confident that it's legal for a US citizen to refuse to provide a password when re-entering the country? I'm not familiar with the statute beyond what is mentioned in the article.

reply


There are increasingly two types of law in the USA: felony punishable by no less than x, and misdemeanor punishable by no more than y.

I've taken to sighing and accepting y and just being grateful it's not a felony if I do it. Felonies are bad, you'll lose your rights, you can't vote, they're harder on you in court, and they follow you everywhere.

I'll take misdemeanors for $1000, Alex.

reply


The OP article says this particular law hasn't really been tested in court, nobody's really sure if it's legal or not. One way to find out. I'm up for it. As a US citizen with white skin and money for a lawyer, it's unlikely anything _too_ terrible will happen to me. It is at worst a misdemeanor.

reply


You want to bet on that, with the Trump administration? I'll say an 'ave' for you.

reply


I do, yes. I'm white, I've got money (and family with more money), I'm a US citizen. That's within the level of risk I'm willing to take for standing up for freedom. We're not going to fight this stuff without being willing to take any risk at all. That's being a human, doing what's right involves some risk, almost always.

reply


Well, thanks for being willing to take a bullet for the collective good, and I wish you the best of luck with it.


> US citizens can play chicken with CBP and lose nothing more than their computer/phone hardware

Well they can also be detained, for an indeterminate length of time.

That could put their job at risk ( didn't show up for work for a couple of days with no explanation ), their mortgage, their house...

reply


Makes me wonder what the best options are for cheap phones and laptops that can be used while traveling.

Also, does having saved passwords in a computer (for servers, email, GitHub, etc.) mean that CBP could use those passwords to search computers inside the United States? Or is their search power limited to information actually stored on the machine's hard drive.

reply


Put your passwords in a password safe like Keepass, and keep that somewhere in the cloud, PGP-encrypted as an extra layer of security, with a private key that is encrypted as well. Create a special private key for this purpose alone. Download that file when you entered the US and decrypt it.

When exiting, you might wipe the disk if you want to be sure they won't search it when you leave.

reply


Or don't go to USA. Other countries need to develop their conferences and ecosystems.

reply


If your phone is logged in to email or Facebook, they can download the total contents and history of your accounts.

reply


There doesn't seem to be much difference between making you unlock your phone (and thus all the services it's connected to) and just making you sign into your social/cloud accounts at a kiosk. Are they doing that yet? If not, they will soon, barring a successful and crystal-clear court ruling in the meantime. I guess it's time to start re-thinking having persistent available-anywhere remote access to any of our own data. That's going to suck.

reply


If they have the password they can search it...

reply


Yet another reason never to sign up for Facebook.

reply


That doesn't necessarily help. Many people have Facebook accounts with names that are not their "real name" as on their ID and plane ticket. If they want to, they'll just claim that you most likely do have an account and you're lying to them, and hold that against you.

If you're a foreigner, there is no way to win this if they are determined to make you lose. US visas as well as the documents for the Visa Waiver program make it clear that even if you do have all that is required, you are not guaranteed entry to the United States. The officer on the border can turn you back on a whim, and you have no legal recourse. Presumably they have some internal controls, but that won't help you in particular.

reply


Yet another reason never to enter the USA.

reply


There's a show on Netflix that follows the Australian immigration cops. They go hard and frequently examine text messages, email, social, etc. for non resident entrants.

If you think this is just the US, you are mistaken.

reply


> They go hard and frequently examine text messages, email, social, etc. for non resident entrants.

Interesting. Do they ever find anything that's actually incriminating?

reply


Normally it's young people entering Australia to work "under the table" and only have a student/tourist visa. They denied entry for this reason very frequently.

reply


You mean they actually find emails saying "good luck with your illegal work in Australia on a tourist visa, lol"?


USA is a surveillance state. Here in UK we are much more progressive and respecting of peoples' privacy /s.

reply


USA, Australia, UK, Canada (other comment branch). Sounds like the Five Eyes?

reply


Canada requires this too. I'm sure other countries do as well.

reply


That's unworkable. OK, maybe Facebook. But going without social media is no longer workable. Too much depends on it: family, friends, education, work, etc.

However, what is workable is keeping your social media clean. Compartmentalize anything questionable, anything potentially embarrassing etc, using pseudonyms. And compartmentalize those pseudonyms on separate hardware, and avoid linkage through IP address, activities, interests, friends, etc.

Edit: It's cool to hear from itshoptx and gravypod that it's possible to go without mainstream social media.

reply


I'm only 32. I live in a different city than I grew up in which was a different city than I went to school in. I don't use any social media sites (tried google+ but none of my close friends helped it so I left quickly). It's never been an issue. My friends from all three cities made it to my wedding and no one has an issue texting me when a group camping trip is being. planned. It's perfectly workable unless you feel the need to see what everyone is doing everyday, which never appealed to me.

reply


Unless you call hacker news social media then you can definitely do it. I do it. I just call or text the people I care about when I'm thinking of them.

Nothing is needed from social media.

reply


Yes, I love giving in to chilling effects that modify my behavior out of fear of consequences!

Or perhaps a government shouldn't be party to my social life?

reply


I don't like it either. But it's irresponsible to counsel people in ways that set them up for suffering. Protesting should be a conscious choice.

reply


I would respectfully have to disagree with you concerning social media.

- I've been in IT 20 years and have no social media

- I meet my friends in person, since they're all local, save 2, and we prefer to talk or text

- I've never had a potential employer bat and eye or even care that I have zero internet presence. In fact, many have said they prefer it because I'm not distracted whilst at work. Besides, I enjoy being something of an anachronism where this is concerned. Granted, my stance is my own and I encourage others to do what works for them. I have considered that when I travel I may be harassed because the powers that be will assume I am lying since everyone else seems to have social media accounts.

reply


Your method also only works if you have a small social circle or don't go out much. Good luck planning a big party or trip without a Whatsapp/Telegram/Facebook group chat..

reply


You understand that society did just fine for thousands of years without these things right? Maybe if you are 20 the social norms have changed so drastically that calling someone is unthinkable but I rather doubt that. Certainly for my generation and above ('84) it's not required.

reply


A fun prank: Create realistic facebook profiles for people you hate, and send links to CBP right before they travel.

reply


> A fun prank: Create realistic facebook profiles for people you hate, and send links to CBP right before they travel.

During the Chinese cultural revolution in the 1960s, anyone could anonymously post the names of "people they hated" as suspected counter-revolutionaries on public bulletin boards. A "fun prank," maybe, except that many of those reported were executed. [1]

This was contemporary with humans traveling into space. We're not out of the woods today—if anything, technology has raised the stakes.

[1] https://books.google.com/books?id=AfIydrsE6aMC&pg=PA163&lpg=...

reply


So maybe Facebook add a feature to "delete" your account, to later have it restored? Similar to erasing your phone and restoring it later?

reply


And you will be blocked from further entry into the US

reply


It gets worse, because if you're coming to the US hoping for permanent status, anything you do to slip stuff past a search that CBP does is potentially grounds for revocation of status later.

reply


What if one doesn't have a Facebook and is unwilling to give up email for work/NDA reasons?

reply


As above: You have to do what they say you have to do, or else [arbitrary consequences]. Your sensitive or proprietary information is not an obligation on them.

reply


There is also the combo of fde + factory reset of your device after landing.

Yes it is inconvenient, but far less so than a total compromise of your credentials.

reply


As an aside, you can have facebook logins, without having facebook installed on your phone, and you can make your profile unsearchable.

reply


How is this not in violation of international law, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights [1] article 17, which would apply to US citizens as well as non-US citizens?

No one shall be subjected to arbitrary or unlawful interference with his privacy, family, home or correspondence, nor to unlawful attacks on his honour and reputation.

Maybe even article 9 if the law does not clearly establish what is allowable.

Everyone has the right to liberty and security of person. No one shall be subjected to arbitrary arrest or detention. No one shall be deprived of his liberty except on such grounds and in accordance with such procedure as are established by law.

[1] http://www.ohchr.org/EN/ProfessionalInterest/Pages/CCPR.aspx

reply


No offense, but I don't put much weight on international law. In order for a law to have impact, someone has to enforce it. Who will enforce international laws? The UN?

reply


If software identifies you as potential criminal or terrorist at the border, the following search is not "arbitrary" by any means. The state should not be transparent about the exact reasons why you were chosen (e.g. the social media post or phone call), apart from pointing out the law based on which they are acting.

reply


Only if the software or procedures do a reasonable job at selecting people. It is hard to tell from the outside whether this is the case but the cases that became publicly known at least suggest that the system is not flawless and also seems to pick people with opinions or doing things the US disapproves but which are not illegal.

How much information must be provided is certainly debatable. Article 9 continues as follows.

Anyone who is arrested shall be informed, at the time of arrest, of the reasons for his arrest and shall be promptly informed of any charges against him.

So what are reasons? You are in violation of US law? You are in violation of US law X? You are in violation of US law X because you did Y? You are in violation of US law X because you did Y and we know because of Z? How much reason is enough reason?

reply


This happened to me crossing into Canada and to be honest I really wasn't expecting it. I had tons of very private pictures and messages on there stretching back years. I really didn't want to turn over my password so that 3 border agents could look through all that stuff in some back room, but at the same time I knew there wasn't anything illegal on there. Anyway, I was with my partner and didn't want to ruin her vacation as well so we just turned over our passwords (under threat of detention if we didn't).

In any case, if you find yourself in this unfortunate situation (you shouldn't - you should travel with an empty phone when crossing the border, or at least wipe it before crossing then do a restore over icloud later), here's something you can do: Before going in (if you have an iphone), make sure you have a strong alphanumeric passcode. Enable auto-wipe on 10 incorrect passcode attempts. Then, turn the phone off. If CBP then asks to turn your phone on and wants your password, appear eager to comply, but give them an incorrect one, and when that doesn't work, admit that you had just changed it a few days ago to something more secure and that you may have forgotten it, but don't worry, you always just use the thumbprint to unlock the phone anyway and volunteer to open it that way. Always appears helpful. The phone still won't unlock because iphone requires passcode entry after restart. If they ask why you turned the phone off, just say that's what you normally do when entering border control. Unless you're under some kind of serious suspicion of some kind at this time, they're unlikely to detain you for forgetting your phone password, and even if so, it's locked with a strong passcode so there's no much they can do anyway.

reply


Or instead of going through a bunch of effort in order to risk pissing off border agents with shenanigans, you can buy a dirt-cheap Android phone for travel. Bonus: then you don't have to worry about it being stolen, lost, or broken, either. It'd be a sensible move even without the border search risk.

Incidentally, is this limited to phones? Are they only searching these accounts because they're authed to the phone they make you unlock? Or are they saying "oh, OK, so you're traveling without a phone. Please step over to this kiosk and log into your Facebook account" as well?

reply


When I'm traveling (which is often), I NEED my "good" phone. Maybe a cheap Android phone would be feasible for occasional recreational travel, but this is not a solution for many.

Better to have easily restorable backups and just wipe & configure as a "new" device (not connected to cloud services) before entry. Restore from backup when you get home.

This is actually pretty painless these days. Sad that it's necessary.

reply


do you have a dirt-cheap android to recommend?

reply


Moto G4 Play if you want something that's not totally disposable but is also sort-of an OK phone, by cheap Android phone standards. ~$130, which is pretty cheap for someone from the US on HN, most likely. You'd be sad to lose it but not that sad.

If you want an Android smartphone that's really cheap go to Wal-Mart. Unlocked Android phones south of $60.

If you can do without a smartphone you can get a dumb or feature phone for ~$10-$30.

There might even be better deals on Aliexpress or somewhere similar if you shop around.

reply


Nice, that's pretty much what I had identified too. I had been focusing on the full Moto G4, which is like $200, hadn't realized the G4 Play could be had for $130 no contract.

I would call neither _dirt cheap_ for _my_ budget, but that is what I had arrived at as the cheapest possible that is still usable too. "Dirt" cheap, not for me, or probably most Americans, but what can you do.

(FWIW, I think it's no longer possible to get a dumbphone that will work on AT&T for $10-$30, now that AT&T turned off 2G and requires 3G even for voice. More like $60-$80 at the very lowest end that will work on AT&T. Don't know about internationally. :( )

reply


Moto G4

reply


Recognizing when people are lying is an important part of CBP's job. They're trained specifically to do it. It's unlikely that you're better at lying than they are at noticing that you're lie. Lying to them will end poorly.

reply


You raise a really good point. CBP deals with people lying to them every second of every day. If you think a "oops! I must have forgotten the password" will work, you're in for a rude surprise.

reply


The question I have in mind is "do they have the right to confiscate your device or to disappear with it?". What if I told them "I'm going to unlock it, but I'm the driver. Ask me all that you want to see, and I'll take you to that app?".

reply


What if they told you "we're going to detain you until you do what we want?"

reply


>"Ars spoke with several legal experts, and contacted CBP itself (which did not provide anything beyond previously-published policies)."

In other words the CBP were completely unhelpful and simply referred them to published legalese online rather than clarifying that legalese. It really feels like the culture of DHS and CBP views the people they are supposed to serving as adversaries.

reply


I don't know any of my passwords except for my password manager. If I leave my password DB at home, and mail a physical copy to my destination, what can happen? I'll be absolutely unable to access any account.

reply


Question: what would happen if you are asked to unlock your device and you refuse on the grounds that it contains classified material?

Presumably they wouldn't just shrug and say 'OK, then' - but neither could they (if the classifying authority was one they cared about - say, NATO) just say 'Tough luck, now unlock it!', right?

reply


Tough luck: http://edition.cnn.com/2017/02/13/us/citizen-nasa-engineer-d...

reply


It seems like that would only work if you actually have the appropriate security clearance. And they're probably OK with letting people with clearances get through with less screening.

reply


One thing I have thought about. I have dozens of profiles which are just test accounts for social media, to hook up to applications I've been building.

I've been thinking recently to just close all the accounts, including email.

This will leave me in a state where I have pretty much no social accounts, just 1 email account which is used for friends/family.

Are there any cases of individuals giving up their phone and it being a wasteland of information? I personally do not use facebook, google-plus, twitter, linkedin or anything else. I literally do not have an opinion, nor do I care to share it!

Edit: Do they also check when email accounts have been created? How could they know, unless they checked in with the provider? I'm thinking of closing my main account, requesting data be deleted and starting afresh!

reply


I've wondered the same. What if you just opt out of 90% of everything? What are the implications of not using social media?

reply


Is it worth it to clear those devices and restore from cloud backup after crossing?

reply


I think so. But you want to do it in such a way that there's no "restore" button you could push on your phone once you're compelled to log in to any accounts that are clearly associated with the phone.

One way to do this would be to back your phone up, encrypt it, and stash the file somewhere else, then scrub the phone and back that up so that you could, if under questioning by CBP, perform a plausible restore.

reply


No. First, as others noted, it creates suspicion.

Second, you can't trust devices after authorities have messed with them. Maybe they're backdoored.

Best option is to carry only inexpensive devices, containing no sensitive information. If they're searched, just throw them away later.

reply


This is exactly what I was thinking too. I have my old phone I wouldn't mind using for travel. I'd just keep that one mostly empty and swap the SIM card when traveling. Alternatively a backup could work as long as you place it somewhere online or hide it well so they can't ask for that to be decrypted at the border as well.

reply


You mean if you want to look like you have something to hide? Yeah, that might help...

reply


If you're already detained with your phone being searched, there's not a lot more they can do after encountering a wiped phone.

But if you want to be clever about it, just wipe the phone and create a separate account with your most important contacts and stuff. Nobody's going to interrogate you for having insufficient apps.

reply


If some CBP knuckle-dragger wants me to unlock my phone so he can browse through it looking for whatever as I stand there watching while asking me insipid questions, that's not a huge deal.

The real problem here is downloading of data from the phone. Once that data is off-loaded, the government can make it a part of their "Seven-degrees-of-Kevin-Bacon-Osama-Bin-Laden edition" game, stored forever, perpetually looking for "connections" no matter how remote. That's a scary and slippery slope to surveillance state hell. I don't think such practices are commonplace, not yet?

Has anyone here ever been in a situation where the CBP confiscated their phone/laptop or downloaded data electronically from it?

reply


The government has everything you put on Facebook already. And everything you backed up to Apple or Google photos. And your emails.

If there's something else they're interested in, don't carry it over the border.

reply


I was crossing into Canada and 3 agents demanded my phone and password (as well as my SO) under threat of detention. They took the phones in the back for 45 minutes before they came out. Asked questions about a conversation I had about marijuana with a friend months ago, basically accusing me of being a drug dealer when even in the most wild reading of that conversation, that cannot possibly be the case. Anyway, who knows what happened in that 45 minutes, probably our data is still sitting deep in some Canadian government server somewhere.

reply


Cheap Android phone. Temporary, cheap SIM (or none—you can get one where you're going) with a different number from your real one. Only way to go. Bonus that it's 100% reasonable to do this because you don't want to risk having your main phone stolen/lost, too, so it's not even a weird (suspicious) thing to do.

reply


When you arrive at the border, it might be too late to get privacy-conscious and refuse to unlock your stuff. Unless you're using non-American devices and social media, your data probably gets inspected anyway when you apply for a visa, and might be monitored at other times as well.

reply


It empowers the border agent to assess risk of a traveller right on the spot without consulting other agencies or even getting read access to those types of databases.

reply


> The short answer is: your device probably will be seized (or "detained" in CBP parlance), and you might be kept in physical detention—although no one seems to be sure exactly for how long.

This is a precarious situation to be in an I'm surprised if this does not violate some provision of the law. Worse, there have been conflicting judgments on similar cases [0, 1].

On a side note, can law itself be unbiased due to the nature of the cases heard in courts? A situation X regarding certain law LX might be heard 1000 times and would be more clear in contrast to a situation Y concerning with law LY as it went to court just 3 times. Can one computationally figure out laws which are unclear based on the number of times they are references in court judgments or some other similar parameters?

[0] https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2013/12/judge-wont-let-s...

[1] https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2015/05/warrantless-airp...

reply


No human activity is 'unbiased'.

reply


In a world where thousands of people annually travel to some "freedom fighter" camps in order to get combat training, I very much agree that it is necessary to intensively screen travelers who return to their country of origin once they fit a certain heuristic.

As one single returnee who is not caught might actually cause dozens or hundreds of citizen deaths, there shouldn't be a screening exception for smartphones or computers.

We can all argue that the current heuristics / profiling methods are not good enough, but as an EU citizen I'd be glad if my government would actually be as straightforward about screening travellers as USCBP is. If travelers - citizens or not - want to return after learning to kill or taking part in some sort of criminal activities, or even announcing their support for such criminal activities in social media, they should be held accountable for their actions upon returning by strict border controls.

reply


Why limit it to international travel? People can learn how to kill without leaving the country. We need random checkpoints set up on major highways (and occasionally on minor roads, just to ensure you can't reliably bypass them) to stop and search people to ensure they aren't up to anything nefarious.

Actually, it needs to go ever further. You can get up to a lot of trouble without even leaving your home. The police should conduct random searches of people's dwellings in order to combat this.

A lot of bad stuff is handled online, so of course we also need to search people's online activity as it happens. Since encryption gets in the way of this, we need to outlaw it, or at least mandate key escrow so the security services can observe the traffic.

reply


Ridiculous arguments don't foster rational debate. We know their are training camps abroad. We know there are no training camps within our borders. What if space aliens are controlling our leaders brains?

reply


What's ridiculous about them? We've seen plenty of home-grown terrorism. I'm not sure if searching social media profiles would ever have prevented an attack in the US, for example, whereas internal checkpoints and random house searches certainly could have.

reply


I think this type of argument only comes from egocentric people. Nobody cares about what you are doing, and you will most likely not be screened. If you are arguing online about civil rights you are not exactly the type of person they are trying to catch at the border.

In my country of origin there is no way to train with military weapons. People travel to other places and learn it there, all while being indoctrinated to perform acts of terrorism.

When IT-driven heuristics determine that you fit that profile, society is better off when you are intensively screened and searched upon reentry.

reply


I bet people can train with trucks in your country, right? We've seen that those can be potent weapons.

Why does your argument not apply to the other scenarios I listed? If I'm unlikely to be screened at the border, then surely I'm unlikely to be screened at an internal checkpoint, or to have my house searched. I'm not likely to suffer from government key escrow.

The only thing that's ridiculous is making arguments for border searches that apply just as well inside the country, and then crying foul when I point that out.

reply


These kinds of searches are also needed within the country, but the profiling heuristics can be implemented much better at centralized border crossings.

As I said, your profile obviously does not fit that of a terrorist, and I can tell that from two comments on hacker news.

If someone with a criminal record travels a wartorn country for 8 weeks they better be thoroughly searched when they come back and monitored afterwards.

reply


Actual trained terrorists with experience at an organized training camp aren't going to have any actionable material on a laptop or cell phone. You have to be able to identify the dangerous citizens by other means.

reply


Based on the practical anti-terrorism experience of the agencies involved it seems that a lot of people are actually bringing actionable material with themselves.

The procedures performed by border agents give different puzzle pieces of the whole picture. When researching crime rings you always need to look at communication pathways, much of that information is stored on the smartphones. Why not pick it up when people are actually bringing it with them?

reply


There are probably thousands of instances similar to this (not necessarily having to hand over your device) where US citizens are at the mercy of law enforcement simply because we don't know what are rights are, and because often law enforcement either doesn't know or doesn't care.

Civil rights often tend to be only as useful as our knowledge of what exactly they are.

reply


This means I have to install a blank Custom ROM before I travel to the land of the free™

reply


I don't understand America's fascination with snooping through peoples shit.

reply


The idea that our constitutional rights end at the border is such a travesty, contrary to everything our forefathers fought for, that alone is worthy of renewed revolution.

reply


contrary to everything our forefathers fought for

Ummm... the fact that you lose certain rights when crossing an international border came from the founding fathers. It's nothing new.

reply


Happily, to counterbalance that, US jurisdiction is often assumed to cover the farthest reaches of the planet.

reply


That's patently false. Good luck enforcing US business law in Norway.

reply


Funny - we seem to have no problem with drones killing an alarming number of civilians with no declaration of war... I guess that's under patent law?

reply


Even worse when you consider what percentage of the US population lives within 100 miles of the border, which is where the 4th amendment apparently does not apply -- about 2/3rds of the US population!

https://www.aclu.org/other/constitution-100-mile-border-zone

It is indeed unacceptable.

reply


They also end 100 miles in from the border. [1]

[1] https://www.aclu.org/other/constitution-100-mile-border-zone

reply


Same result as if you refused to open a securely locked briefcase?

reply


I know right? Phone lock screens could conceal bombs or invasive species.

reply


Or - gasp! - the phone could be full of dank memes that CBP doesn't approve of.

reply


Here's what I want to know: what happens if I just spike my phone on the ground?

reply


Congrats, you've established probable cause and likely done nothing but break your screen and mess up the phone casing.

reply


That's a paddlin' (detention).

reply


That means you just scored a touchdown! Congrats.

reply


If your border crossing strategy involves a wiped/clean/factorydefaults device, always, always, always put a zip bomb[1] in place.

Name it something helpful like "do_not_open_this_file.zip".

They can't say you didn't warn them ...

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zip_bomb

reply


You might think that's funny but the authority has plenty of power to fuck with you at their discretion. You just gave them probable cause to hold you for 24 hours by destroying potentially terrorist documents. Not quite 'dead right' level but certainly 'dumb right'.

reply


If the device is wiped anyway, why the zip bomb? Just to be rude?

reply


And then get held for hours just to spite you? That doesn't seem worth it to me.

reply


> 4,444 cellphones and 320 other electronic devices were inspected in 2015

And recently I'm hearing about this -- it largely went ignored during the previous administration but now it's a major concern, articles on HN, my Facebook feed, Reddit, ...

reply


The ACLU was fighting this under Obama, and some of the many millions of dollars they gathered from Trump opponents will be used to fight this and other causes under POTUS 46.

reply


Good. We should care about this regardless if we like the administration or not.

reply


I had read about it on HN multiple times during the Obama administration too. As well as heard about it from the ACLU and EFF, as well as other places.

A HN post from 2014, with 258 upvotes, linking to an ACLU notice from 2014. https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=6993995

That's just the first HN post I found, there were multiple other front-page HN posts over the past few years.

An EFF alert from 2013: https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2013/08/unjustified-detention-...

A Mother Jones article from 2014: http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2014/06/how-fourth-amend...

The Committee to Protect Journalists in 2014: https://cpj.org/blog/2014/10/for-journalists-coming-into-us-...

If you're trying to make the point that there are _some_ people that are Democratic Party partisans and ignore civil and human rights violations from Democrats -- yes, there are, I agree, and it can be infuriating. But it's not everyone, it's not the ACLU, it's not the EFF, and it's not even representative of what stories got posted to and upvoted on HN during the Obama administration. Many of us have been paying attention to this issue unhappily for years.

I am hoping the upsurge in resistance to Trump means that more people have been activated to oppose much the same things when a future Democratic or "more reasonable" Republican administration tries them too.

reply


Looks like I was wrong. Good thing to be wrong on.

reply


If _you_ weren't paying attention to this issue until now, you have to ask yourself why not. :) Many of us have been.

reply


Many stories on HN, for example:

2016: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=11984609

2013: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=6309618

reply




