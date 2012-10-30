I've spent a few evenings in San Jose after Sharks games, and shows or conferences at the HP Pavilion. It always seemed to be punching below its weight. Off-hand though I don't see why San Jose can't become more attractive, considering Detroit and Pittsburgh seem to be pulling it off.
This was a quote by Steve Jobs if I remember correctly. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KlI1MR-qNt8
I hope it's not just a single conference theme.
"Machinery that gives abundance has left us in want. Our knowledge has made us cynical; our cleverness, hard and unkind.[0] We think too much and feel too little. More than machinery, we need humanity. More than cleverness, we need kindness and gentleness. Without these qualities, life will be violent and all will be lost."
– Charlie Chaplin, The Great Dictator (1940)
[0]: http://blog.case.edu/think/2012/10/30/empathy_represses_anal...
That leads dry, and not in a good developer dry way. Is this what Think Different looks like today?
I liked last year's rainbow colored hello world https://web.archive.org/web/20170208203426/https://developer...
2014 also looked to be a dry spell with an overly marketed message https://web.archive.org/web/20150302042653/https://developer...
Do they share how many people enter the lottery?
I'd also like to think that "liberal" there is to Bretix and Trump supporters know this event might not be for them. Bad Joke.
"Liberal arts" is a term, it's not trying to say "art created by liberal people"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Liberal_arts_education
This is a quote from Steve Jobs.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KlI1MR-qNt8
> I asked whether the move to San Jose changed the number of people who’d be able to attend. Schiller said it did not — attendance will be about the same.
sigh What a load of horse shit. Hopefully this doesn't mean there will be less tickets for developers available. If Apple wants to make event for designers then sure, just do it but don't fuck up Apple Worldwide DEVELOPERS conference.
