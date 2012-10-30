Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Apple Worldwide Dev Conference 2017 announced (apple.com)
49 points by ropiku 1 hour ago





I think it's great that they're moving to San Jose. Probably just a drop in the bucket, but it'd be great for the Bay Area if San Jose were to increase in desirability relative to San Francisco.

I've spent a few evenings in San Jose after Sharks games, and shows or conferences at the HP Pavilion. It always seemed to be punching below its weight. Off-hand though I don't see why San Jose can't become more attractive, considering Detroit and Pittsburgh seem to be pulling it off.

"Technology alone is not enough. Technology must intersect with the liberal arts ..."

This was a quote by Steve Jobs if I remember correctly. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KlI1MR-qNt8

> Technology alone is not enough. Technology must intersect with the liberal arts and the humanities, to create new ideas and experiences that push society forward.

I hope it's not just a single conference theme.

"Machinery that gives abundance has left us in want. Our knowledge has made us cynical; our cleverness, hard and unkind.[0] We think too much and feel too little. More than machinery, we need humanity. More than cleverness, we need kindness and gentleness. Without these qualities, life will be violent and all will be lost."

– Charlie Chaplin, The Great Dictator (1940)

[0]: http://blog.case.edu/think/2012/10/30/empathy_represses_anal...

They've been repeating this mantra for years. It's definitely not just a single conference theme.

That leads dry, and not in a good developer dry way. Is this what Think Different looks like today?

That leads dry, and not in a good developer dry way. Is this what Think Different looks like today?

I liked last year's rainbow colored hello world https://web.archive.org/web/20170208203426/https://developer...

2014 also looked to be a dry spell with an overly marketed message https://web.archive.org/web/20150302042653/https://developer...

Do they share how many people enter the lottery?

I'd also like to think that "liberal" there is to Bretix and Trump supporters know this event might not be for them. Bad Joke.

> I'd also like to think that "liberal" there is to Bretix and Trump supporters know this event might not be for them. Bad Joke.

"Liberal arts" is a term, it's not trying to say "art created by liberal people"

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Liberal_arts_education

This is a quote from Steve Jobs.

This is a quote from Steve Jobs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KlI1MR-qNt8

It could be a sign that apple is aware that it needs to return to their origins

That could be a bad sign. People are looking around the company and seeing rigidity in thought. It is becoming aspirational.

The GTA (I) style website looks pretty cool! I had to say it...

San Jose, not San Francisco. That's quite a change.

I'm guessing it might be bigger as a result.

It will be the thinnest, lightest, most powerful WWDC ever made.

There shall also not be a keynote. Courage.

Supposedly the venue holds roughly the same number of people. The benefit for Apple is that their engineers don't need a full day away to come to the conference so they'll be able to send more engineers.

Sadly looks like not. Both John Gruber and iMore spoke to Apple and it's not a bigger venue:

> I asked whether the move to San Jose changed the number of people who’d be able to attend. Schiller said it did not — attendance will be about the same.

I guess their conclusion is that this is the maximum size for the goal they want to achieve. Can it be bigger without having an impact on the quality of the event?

San Jose, apparently because it makes more sense for Cupertino-based Apple. Was hoping the move would mean there'd be lots more tickets available but apparently it's going to be approximately the same size as the last few years. Still have to hope to win in the lottery (March 27)!

sigh What a load of horse shit. Hopefully this doesn't mean there will be less tickets for developers available. If Apple wants to make event for designers then sure, just do it but don't fuck up Apple Worldwide DEVELOPERS conference.

sigh What a load of horse shit. Hopefully this doesn't mean there will be less tickets for developers available. If Apple wants to make event for designers then sure, just do it but don't fuck up Apple Worldwide DEVELOPERS conference.

Apple has been saying this for years and years. If this surprises or scares you, you haven't been paying attention.

