It has been confirmed that USPS “lost” byuu's PAL SNES package (twitter.com)
29 points by DiabloD3 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 14 comments | favorite





Did you have insurance on this package?

If not, that is a very expensive lesson to learn.

The earlier discussion here (https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13646438) included mention that the package is insured by its originator to €1000.

The tough part is that byuu's probably going to have to make it right with the person who shipped him the games - he's already said that if they can't be retrieved, he's going to do that even though he's really not at fault, and I understand why.

If you know any popular Twitch streamers or YouTube gaming superstars, now might not be a bad time to reach out, as I'm going to be doing later today. It would be amazing to see the huge retro gaming fan community come together and solve a problem like this for someone to whom we all owe so much.

What do I owe this person for?

I think the last article written by byuu mentioned the package value exceeding the normal insurable amount.

I'd love to be able to see the deets, but I guess I'm "not authorized to view these tweets"? Pretty sure I'm not banned or blocked, since I've never had an account. Do you have to log in now just to see anything on Twitter, or is that a user setting now?

ETA: Yup, they broke something. I can see it from desktop too, but on this iOS 9.3.5 device, every tweet from any user shows that message, and any other Twitter URI bounces me to mobile and then gives "Sorry, Twitter is taking too long to load" with a "try again" button that doesn't work.

Web 2.0 at its best. Thanks for all the helpful responses!

Lots more info at https://byuu.org/emulation/preservation/lost-package/

I can see it even in an anon browser session:

    .@USPS @USPSHelp Thanks, I found my missing package ... label. Your employees ripped it off the box and stole a $10,000 package from me. pic.twitter.com/LfuPZ9vZ8U
here are the two pics posted: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C4wfEKCVcAATKva.jpg https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C4wfEssVcAANYlw.jpg

That is so painful to read. On the one hand, USPS is apologising for the inconvenience, on the other hand they're shifting blame away from themselves by recommending to use more tape?

Sounds right. They're okay for first-class mail, but you don't really want to trust them with anything of significant value; while theft is relatively unlikely, mishandling is in my experience quite common.

If for some reason you can't see the tweet, it's archived here: http://archive.is/nQNlE

That being said, I could see the tweet just fine.

I can see it from an anonymous browser window, from my work connection and also from my cellphone connection.

I think Twitter shows that when a tweet has been deleted.

There's no login required for viewing anything that is otherwise accessible on Twitter.

nope, works without login. try a proxy?

Where did he find the ripped label?

