Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: I’ve been applying to a million jobs
50 points by oliv__ 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 67 comments | favorite
Hello HN,

I am simply writing this post because I can't take this situation anymore and this is a cry from the heart.

I've been applying to a million jobs, I always seem to get the same old automated denial and I am just so sick of it. I am incredibly hardworking, disciplined, passionate about what I do and good at it, I've been doing web dev & design since highschool, I learn fast, I sweat the details, I am willing to learn anything it takes to solve my problems, I've launched a startup, single-handedly sketched, designed, and developed two mobile apps from scratch, (both live on iOS and Android at the time, and one of which went on to get over 8000 users the first month, be top 10 of its category, get featured in top women's publications online) , created APIs, have experience with databases (SQL and NoSQL), marketing, writing copy, web scraping, product design, interface design, I am Franco-american, bilingual in French and English, speak Node.js, Python, Django, Meteor.js, Hapi.js, and whatever I learn next.

I've been "selling" myself as a Product Designer but I truly can't fit in such a narrow box; I love the entire process, I love coding: for me HTML/CSS and code have never been anything more than tools to get whatever was on my mind into the real world. I love clicking a button and seeing it do something. That to me is magic.

But I am so frustrated right now, I don't understand why everything takes so long, this process is unbearable. It's already an inhumane effort for me to apply for a regular job, but I am willing to do anything (in tech) as long as it's paid at this point. I just want to come back to New York (I moved there when I was 20, knowing no-one) and work. I really feel like I can be incredibly useful to whoever hires me and it kills me that no one is even giving me a chance.

This is my website: http://o23.io

Help.






Well.

You've only graduated 2.5 years ago, so trying to push yourself as a Product Designer is probably out of your reach, and comes across as unrealistic. This is a senior-level role where experience is more important than ticking off skills. In combination with the breadth you listed this doesn't make you seem like a genius, it makes you seem like a generalist who lacks focus and probably has a touch of ADHD.

Personally your website also doesn't impress me, nor do any of the projects shown. They all have the same blank slate look of plain sans-serif fonts on white backgrounds with little or no colors and virtually no iconography. That might be good to sell consumer goods, but it doesn't demonstrate your skill and it contradicts that you're "passionate about all things visual". There are no illustrations, no flourishes, the artistry and aesthetics are absent.

In fact, what seems to be your "showpiece" for product design is IMO a self-sabotaging demo. Instead of showing off the creative process and focusing on the creative possibility space, it's a long-winded and visually dull story of navel gazing about details, interspersed with random code screenshots and programmer art. The end result, buried at the very bottom instead of pulled out at the start, is an ugly neon monospace table view with only an out of place Mario coin for graphics.

The golden rule is show, don't tell, and to not force people to do the heavy lifting for you. Also, drop phrases like wanting to work "at your cool startup", it screams try-hard. You don't want to join the startup because _it_ is cool, you want the startup to hire you because _you_ are cool.

Don't talk about writing witty copy or designing mesmerizing colors and dazzling typography, just make me laugh, mesmerize me, dazzle me.

reply


I read this comment and was ready to jump to the OPs defense and chide you for being overly-negative but then I looked at the website...

None of the products look like something I'd expect from a "Product Designer" and even less so from someone who is "passionate about all things visual". I am not a designer but I've worked with a number of highly talented designers and none of these designs really impress me, in fact almost all of them nibble at something in the back of my head proclaiming them as slightly "off". I can't exactly put my finger on it but they just look out of place for some reason. I can get past the style of the main website (though I think it's in the style of a programmer and less of designer) but the things the OP has worked on just don't seem that... good. The "quirky equipment" with text inputs is confusing on a number of levels: What is this trying to show? Why is it listed at all? How is this innovative/interesting/or even cool? A tiny bit of JS strung together with some CSS animations doesn't strike me as worth sharing. Lastly, and a tiny thing at that, o23.io works find for a dev/designer name Olivia that is 23 years old but.... Did she buy o24.io-o100.io as well? Just seems like an odd choice of domain.

reply


Maybe it's that you're experience says DESIGNER all over the place, but you seem to look for a "DEVELOPER with some extra product-design attributes" type job.

This confuses the heck out of most recruiters, since they like to put people in "boxes with labels", like "product designer, "graphic designer", "frontend developer" etc. I mean, people can't even figure out "who should interview this guy?"... which leads to being unable to even schedule an interview... which leads to lazy people going "wtf, next" reactions...

Also avoid labeling yourself as "designer who can code"... at an older job I worked with projects started by a designer/coder and it was a horrible experience... maintaining code written by a designer with rudimentary coding skills (not even basic OOP, let alone basic OOD/SOLID skills, or at least notions of FP) is pure hell for a disciplined software developer.

Also adding ENTREPRENEUR there translates to "shit, this guy can leave the company and start his own business anytime".

I'm an "Expert Generalist" myself, but never label myself as such, it drives everyone away! (Not even after getting a job... it will make everyone around you feel stupid and insecure, because "hey, this guy knows everything, I only know X", and they'll not enjoy working with you...)

List your full experience, but label yourself as what you want your future job to be! This way recruiters, founders or engineers will know what to do with you...

reply


Thank you for your insight.

The thing is, I've always been in between both and as a result truly fit in neither position, compared to people who've specialized in one side.

I thought I would apply on the design side because it has always come more naturally to me, but maybe I should reevaluate.

reply


One more thing: you also have the odd combination of "product design" + "sounding-mostly-like-BACKEND tech experience", but people would expect "product design" + "frontend" with nicely sounding keywords Angular 2 or React or Polymer etc. I guess...

I don't have a solution for this because I have a similar problematic set of skills (product design + backend + entrepreneur-ish + desire to jump more towards machine learning...). I'm curios how you end up solving the issue of selling this combination of skills, so please let me know how it goes ;)

reply


> I can't take this situation anymore and this is a cry from the heart.

> I am so frustrated right now, I don't understand why everything takes so long, this process is unbearable.

Meta advice: if I were you, I'd take a break for a few days and focus on getting your feelings about this back to a calmer, constructive, cheerful place.

If you're not sure how to do this, I'd say: start with vigorous exercise every day [1], do things you normally enjoy, and consider mindfulness meditation [2].

[1] http://7-min.com/ is a good quick fix.

[2] https://www.headspace.com/ is good and free for a beginner.

reply


You might be in the underqualified/overqualified abyss, where you're not experienced enough for the senior positions you'd like to apply to, and overexperienced or not specialized enough for the junior positions you're applying to in the meanwhile.

If that sounds about right, tone the CV a bit down a bit to get the latter, and try to go meet decision makers for the former in person (meet ups, etc.). (Fwiw it gets worse when you get older.)

Also, as highlighted in another comment, "entrepreneur" is a big no no in a lot of places: it reads like "just passing by to earn some cash and move on with my next venture". More generally, don't make your CV look like you're looking for something temporary until you find something better.

Good luck!

reply


Quality over quantity. Apply to a few jobs, apply directly, really get to know the company before you apply and show that in your application by completely tailoring each one to the job.

I'd also market yourself as a Software Engineer (or a better known job title) rather than a "Product Designer". In the right company, an engineering role will see you dip your toes into all aspects of the product development process, which seems to be what you're after.

Lastly, remember that you need to stand out at every step of the recruitment process, from the easily discarded stack of resumes, to the checking your social media/github profiles, to the interview and technical assessment.

reply


I would probably hire somebody like you, but I think the norm for many companies and recruiters is to seek somebody that represents themselves as a specialist and won't want to input on the whole product and business. You're easier to manage if you will completely defer to them in their areas of expertise.

I have tried your approach before and I also received less interest. I've always gotten more attention when I've rewritten my resume to sideline my other mindsets and interests below the technical ones.

On the other hand, Jon Gold [http://jon.gold] seems to have been able to represent himself as a designer/developer hybrid, so maybe it's possible with enough raw talent. Or maybe there is something he knows which we don't. ;)

Edit: Looking at your portfolio, I think you could sell yourself as a 'Designer'. However, I think to do so you will need to create a more visually interesting portfolio.

reply


> I've been "selling" myself as a Product Designer but I truly can't fit in such a narrow box

I know nothing about "Product Designer" but I do know quite a bit about not fitting in narrow boxes and how that can hurt your ability to find a job.

You need to figure out how to communicate your value proposition to HR-type people who make the initial decisions about what to do with your resume. These types of people have dozens to hundreds of resumes to go through, so they are probably not even going to look at your website and not going to spend the effort to figure out what a "Product Designer" is if they don't already know.

So, when you look at a job and apply to it, you should tailor your resume and pitch to whatever they say they're looking for, using their words even if they don't feel right to you. In my case, that meant calling myself a "Software Engineer" even though I don't think Software is an Engineering discipline and my educational background is in Chemistry.

You should also emphasize skills differently depending on who you apply to. Your list of things that you dream of is uninteresting to me, in that you put the least valuable (HTML/CSS) skills first and the most valuable skills (Python + Django, Node.js) last.

Also, don't list your experience the way you do on your site. You founded all of these apps that you list yourself as working for, right? Don't do that; it looks desperate and when I see it I wonder what you're trying to hide. If you worked for yourself the whole time, just say you did that and explain what you did; don't try to make them look like jobs that someone hired you for to do for them.

reply


You're like the dream person i'd love to have on my team. What im about to say is going to sound really odd and a little hocus pocus -- but i assure you -- it's meant as a re-assurance and not to demoralise you in any way. I went through something very similar to you about 4yrs ago. In the end i realised jobs are not for me. I was born to be an entrepreneur. A master of my own domain. I think the universe is trying to tell you that you're made for better things than a job that sticks you into a box.

I'd love to get to know you. I'd love to help you through the challenges you're currently facing and maybe if that leads somewhere we can talk about working together.

My website is http://krmmalik.com

reply


_Entrepreneur_ funny.

How about a little work experience in your field?

You basicly now a little bit Javascript, html/css, did some mobile apps and now a little bit of database stuff?

That's just not impressive at all.

You should start getting real. You are not special, you haven't done anything special for your age. Start somewhere, get job experience.

reply


1- you've not posted anonymously (link to your resume with I assume your real name). Therefore the effectiveness of the advice may be reduced.

2- my advice would be to remove "Franco-American". If you want to profit from your dual experience, say you're American on the CV you send in France. Say you're French on the Resumes you send in the USA. But it's not obvious that it would be an advantage (depends on the company), so you may just say that you're American in NY, and that you're French in Paris.

3- search jobs locally. If you want a job in NY, go there first. If you want a job in Paris, stay here.

reply


Some people have commented on the website already. I'm not a designer, but the first thing I think of when I see it is a Word Document made by a secretary who has been told to "spice it up" a bit, so she grabbed the M$Word 97 highlight tool with default settings and applied it at random.

As I said, not a designer. And I'm sure Microsoft picked that Yellow for its highlight tool for a reason. The yellow on white is probably Good for some reason. But I find it really unappealing and it has the same kind of connotations as the rainbow-coloured WordArt in an arch shape for me (e.g. http://www.softwaretrainingsolutions.com/HDO/guests/Word/Ima...)

reply


Figure out what you want and craft your resume to reflect that.

Big companies, as an excellent (though curiously downvoted) commenter noted, love long lists of tools you've "mastered". This is because they employ recruiters who don't have the technical chops to evaluate nor appreciate the nuance of your past experience.

If you want to work at startups, you need to use a different tack. When I started only doing startups, I added more of my personality to my resume and applied only to jobs in niches I cared about. I also invested a modicum of time in my network, getting a colleague or friend or acquaintance to "introduce" or recommend me.

Most importantly, I've never gone through the front door. I consider the "Apply now" button to be a passive filter. I avoid it like the plague.

Instead, I chat future co-workers up at meetups, asking them about their work. I contact companies that aren't even advertising positions (every company that's not shrinking is always hiring). Most importantly, I research the company and email individuals I'd like to work with directly. Not my CV, mind you, but I send a small, respectful note and put my linkedin profile and github handle in my signature block.

I know some people find this approach annoying, but it puts your name and email in front of a real person, establishing a direct human connection. That's powerful. And, unlike recruiters or people tasked with handling the application queue, the person you email has little incentive to toss your email in the trash.

Remember, the goal is always to stand out from the crowd, show initiative, and demonstrate your creativity. Good luck.

reply


I mostly agree with nnq comments. And I think you should submit your resume to this site: https://www.topresume.com/

I am not anyway affiliated with them, and I know it sounds like a "bullshit service for just out of the college wannabe corporate executives who can't even write a decent resume based on common sense".

I used a jobs site (not even remember which) that included in the sign up this "free resume critique" service as an option. I did it expecting a whole bunch of mostly automated platitudes, but I was positively surprised with the comments they sent me a few days later.

It appears that a human being really read my resume with attention and send some very unobvious, constructive, practical feedback. It might be a little different for developers jobs, but I imagine you are applying to places where an HR person is reading your resume first. This company seems to know exactly what HR and their automated systems want.

That said, I have no way to prove if the tips they gave me are really good, but they sounded great to me. I think it is worthy to try their free offer.

reply


Stop being so honest and play the game. The game is getting an interview. That's all your resume is for.

Do you have a job, any job? A lot of places won't even consider you if you aren't already employed.

Do you have a list of buzzwords near the top of your resume? Many places receive so many resumes that automated filters are used to search through them, usually by buzzword.

If I were hiring you it would be for an entry level web developer position. If you like to see something happen when you click a button you are more of a developer than a designer.

Red flag - Misuse of css classes.

    <span class="star">*</span>
Classes are about the meaning, not the content. What if you want to use # instead of *? Do you change all the class names to "hashtag"? If I were interviewing you this is something I would ask about.

reply 


  Red flag - Misuse of css classes.
    <span class="star">*</span>
I'd also ask if that markup was necessary. Is it to represent a bullet? If so, that's already implied in the markup by the use of <li>, so a more semantic implementation would be to skip the markup completely, and either style it visually with list-style-image, or inject the star with the css pseudo-element ::before.

I'd also look at <h2 class="big">, and ask whether the class is needed, and the visual separators <p class="sign">@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@</p>. To a screen-reader user this would read "at at at at at at at at at at at at at at" etc.

These certainly wouldn't be deal-breakers for a hiring decision, but it would have me leaning towards a junior position for a candidate, and setting a goal of developing knowledge of semantic markup and accessibility.

reply


I take it you're applying to NYC startups without a US working visa. Even though you are willing to work remote it is an extra hassle to hire you instead of a local. Most startups won't go through the trouble if they can get comparable locals. So either indicate why you are unique and so much better than Americans or start looking for jobs in Europe.

Also, it helps to know people.

reply


Maybe you could benefit of a faster message flow. Something like:

Hello. I'm Olivier Breton, a 23 y/o Franco-American Product Designer; UI/UX Designer, Developer and Entrepreneur.

Instead:

@Olivier Breton (pause)

Lets put a nice line here for no reason

Hello. (pause)

My name is Olivier Breton. (pause, Yes, you said it before)

I'm a 23 year old Franco-American (pause)

Product Designer—UI/UX Designer—Developer—Entrepreneur. (and now, avalanche of terms)

Visually each term must have clear boundaries. There is not need to fuse it. I read this line as: I'm a product, I'm a Designer-UI/UX and I'm a Desigdevelopreneur, whatever It means.

That sounds a little robotic IMHO.

reply


Have you gotten any face-to-face interviews, or even been in touch personally with any recruiters? The initial hurdle is often the highest because of the minuscule signal-to-noise ratio in job applications. If you have any friends working at companies you might like, or even friends who can refer you personally, make use of them. Due to the sheer volume of applicants for all manner of tech jobs, the harsh truth is this: submitting an online application without a personal connection, no matter the quality of your work, is essentially throwing your resume into the incinerator.

If you have absolutely no personal connections in tech that you can leverage, apply to Hired (https://hired.com/) or Triplebyte (https://triplebyte.com/) and prove your worth to them however you can. Once you're on the platform as a quality developer, the rest will handle itself.

reply


I don't know anything about the hiring process for designers, so just speaking to the programming side here.

My first instinct was to look for a GitHub profile, both on the homepage of your site and alongside the various examples. The text field thing was interesting - why not put the code on GitHub, so it's easier for people to look through and try out? If it's already there, then make sure your GitHub profile is discoverable on your site, because I didn't find it despite looking for several minutes on multiple pages.

Also consider posting your LinkedIn profile on your website (or get one if you don't have one). I personally don't care about that, but recruiters definitely seem to.

In any case, my employer is actively hiring; I'll email you the job listings.

Good luck.

reply


honestly, it seems like you're all over the place. pick a skill, be the best at it, and let the rest of your abilities support and reinforce that skill.

lots of young people talk about what they have done but don't realize that companies want to know what you can offer to them (read: results). if you're a "product designer" then you need to sell yourself as such (not "sell") and speak to the RESULTS of your designs. how have they been successful?

a hiring manager (like myself) is thinking, "how can i leverage what i see here to grow and build my business?" if you've launched a startup, speak to the design and how it impacted the financials and growth. no one cares you started a business (sorry!), i can do that it 15 minutes. making it successful is what gets attention. you want to work at a startup? how was YOUR startup successful?

lastly, i'd suggest you regroup on your website. i personally don't mind the design, but if you want to land at a startup, then you need to tailor your online portfolio to your audience (and desired position!), accordingly. you get one to chance to make a good first impression and i think you can do better there.

most importantly however, just keep at it. you have time on your side!

reply


You might not like this, but here are my honest thoughts: You seem to be selling yourself as a web designer, but your website is terrible, and so are it's contents.

I realise this is subjective, so I won't try and justify my thoughts. Frankly I don't care enough to debate them anyway, so you can take it or leave it, as you please.

Your designs aren't minimalist, they're just minimal; empty, underdone. And even then your colour palettes are grating. Not to mention that o23.io, days and skyler look pretty identical.

Maybe the reality is that no-one wants to hire you, because you, or the works you use to advertise yourself, aren't quite as good as you might think.

reply


Your last sentence isn't necessary.

reply


I changed it to something slightly less inflammatory.

reply


Probably not, but I did think a conclusion was necessary.

reply


Fair enough. I thought the point about the sites looking nearly identical was strong enough to end on.

reply


Well, thanks for pointing it out. Either way; an insult wasn't a good way to end it.

reply


I should add that this is not meant to discourage you. As always in life, you have three options: 1. Be good. 2. Get good. 3. Get out.

I'm not saying you need to take option 3, I'm just saying maye option 1. is out of the question.

reply 


  >  I really feel like I can be incredibly useful to whoever hires me
Are you showing that? In your cover letters, are you driving home how hiring you will make the company achieve its goals, with specific, measurable facts to back that up?

  > I truly can't fit in such a narrow box
Your blurb here reads like you won't be happy working on one thing in a collaborative environment. Most companies want you to execute _their_ vision, so you'll have to show flexibility of thought and willingness to work on someone else's idea.

reply


I get hired all day, people bang down my door after im hired, and all I do is explain the tools I used each year. I never graduated high school, never went to college, never really built anything that I can show off. I just talk about the tools I use. thats it. www.markentingh.com

reply


Not sure why people downvoted this. It's depressing, but it's reality.

I A/B tested applications a few years back, when I was doing the whole interviewing circus, and the ones that were just a list of tools and adjectives were by far the most successful.

Recruiters don't do nuance.

reply


I don't understand why you've been down-voted. At least from an experimental perspective I find you statement and CV fascinating.

Had you asked me if this approach would work, I'd have said 'no', so I appreciate the learning.

reply


Yeap a list of tools, the longer the list the better.

I'm completely agreeing with you, but I cry a little tiny bit inside. Sad that its this way.

PS don't think it fair that you are being downvoted. You are giving sound advice.

reply


Your page breaks/is not responsive for widths greater than 1920. I'd probably still hire you, but might be a good year to fix that.

reply


Your link to rennder.com doesn't work :)

reply


Are you "just" doing normal applications? or have you tried to spend a day or two looking at a specific product, and sending your thoughts/designs to the company?

Product Designer in NY, when you don't live in the US might be too narrow.

Just remember. It's always up to you. With your skills you can get a job any day. Which means, keep going for what you specifically wants, but just accept the consequences (takes time). If you can't accept the consequences, seek other jobs (e.g. other roles or cities). It's on you :-)

Complaining or feeling down adds nothing to your life. Easier said than done. I know!

So accept the process or hunt something else

reply


If you are really desperate, you could try to A/B test the process. Optimize a site/profile for one application at a time. If they're looking for a front-end programmer, be that 100% and casually mention you also have experience in the other fields. Backend? Be that. Write the bio for that, show examples of that, quotes od clients regarding that... Right now you try to check all the boxes and you're getting compared to people who fit the job 100%. Just my 2 cents. By the way, your site feels rather un-personal and cold. How about adding at least a picture, a short bio, a bit of design and emotion?

reply


How have you been finding companies to apply to? Honestly, you should have no trouble at all getting a job in NYC with your skills, so there must be a glitch happening somewhere in the process.

I'd suggest hired.com and angellist for a start. You could also make sure your LinkedIn is up-to-date and set your location to NYC to get on recruiters' radar.

Do you need visa sponsorship and relocation? Maybe that could be narrowing the pool a bit, but I think you should still have plenty of options. Don't get discouraged!

reply


The best advice i can give you is to make multiple resumes. Adapt the resume for the job you are applying for.

And don't worry about the frustration. A lot of people had to apply a gazillion times for various things before they got one chance to show what they can.

reply


The thing I think is happening is that literally everyone and their grandmother is becoming a web (app) developer/designer. This might be a very unpopular opinion here on HN, but I think branching out to something else within software programming might be a good idea.

Maybe I'm wrong, but that's an impression about the web dev job market I've had for a while now, and I'd love to hear if others have the same or a different impression.

reply


I would urge you to consider that you are not the only one looking for a fit, and it sounds like your frustration comes from the lack of such a fit (i.e. a role that you feel plays to your qualities, and where the employer feels the same way).

Technical knowledge is great (essential, even) - IT is a meritocracy and all that - but don't forget that people need to work with you, and you with them.

It may be people have an issue mentally fitting you in the 'right' box (as others have suggested), and possibly, the same is true for you (you don't like the sound of their box).

So as has been suggested, don't only look for a role/job that motivates you, try and look for something that speaks to you personally, and where you feel there is a good chance of cultural fit.

And don't take the rejections personally - ultimately, the outcome will always be binary, and I doubt it is the experience of most people here to systematically get offers _when they are the ones looking_.

Opinions are good, and if you value your own opinions, stick to them, and look for somewhere that agrees with you on their value. If you don't find that, do question yourself.

No matter how frustrating this all is, it will lead to something, be it your dream gig, your foot on the right career ladder, or a complete change of direction.

Again, do not take this personally - from your side, you are (of course, and to your credit) doing your best - but you have no way of knowing that anyone else is, and hence, of knowing you are being assessed on your merits.

FWIW, I have had to move countries twice to find my first job, and am currently having difficulty finding the next one, with 10+ years of experience behind me. IT hiring has its own weird hiring patterns and peculiarities, and most likely, your break will be down to luck - and like much luck, you may need to create the conditions for it to happen...

reply


And you are young (only two three years out of college). Any recruiter will see in you just a potential for junior hire. Maybe something that you are not aiming at.

Focus on figuring out what you want, not just that you have those skills, but where you are passionate to use them.

Put your photo on website.

Have fun, and nothing is wrong with you - maybe you are ugly duckling figuring out other species of water dwelling birds ;)

reply


preface: take my advice, and everyone elses with a pinch of salt

The programmer in me appreciates the neatness and simplicity of your site, but recruiters are not programmers. they will see a "plain" website by someone selling themselves as a "designer".

My advice would be

1. re-target yourself as a Full Stack Developer. You have the skills for every level, from client UI right down to server and db stuff.

2. re-style your website. you don't have to give it a major overhaul, but maybe just try a few slight variations on that theme. use some fancy CSS3 effects. drop some shadows. use some transitions.

3. put a photo up there. a photo goes a long way

reply


Several of the comments here are pretty harsh about your works- to balance that out, I thought they were pretty cool, but then again I like retro / minimalistic things, and am not really a design expert.

reply


I do this for a living. If you email me your resume, I'll get back to you with some advice in the next few days

reply


I will, thanks.

reply


> I've been "selling" myself as a Product Designer

You should ask a "product designer" crowd then. They can probably better tell you what is wrong with your applications than the programmer crowd.

reply


IMHO You're heading towards niche which is minimalistic and pure static design. This direction is mostly loved by small-gang startups that doesn't have enough resources to hire full time webdesigner. I might be plenty wrong.

reply


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hER0Qp6QJNU

reply


You're just too young and lack experience. Just keep shipping cool stuff and keep growing your skillset/expertise. You'll get there.

reply


Start attending some local meetups. Also it appears you are more startup friendly, so apply to startups. There are plenty of startups hiring people with your skills.

reply


Your target audience ( recruiters ) may not like the style of your website.

Although I have no doubt that your are unique, you might consider it styling it a bit more close to the norm.

reply


I was pleasantly surprised to find a clean, functional and good looking website. Can't speak for recruiters, but I like the style.

reply


I had the same positive reaction and I'm a little baffled by the reception here. The portfolio sites are information tools, not marketing sites, and they look crisp and efficient and a pleasure to use.

reply


Same. Though as others have said it may work better as a developer's portfolio than a designer's.

reply


Last resort: the pity play. Some chivalrous HN startup guy will offer you something. Like 10% stake to build his vision...

reply


I downvoted you because this guy just asked for advice. And judging from other comments, he got a pretty good one. No need to be snarky about that.

reply


Maybe try applying for front end/full stack dev jobs rather than product design, should be easier with your skill set

reply


Make it very clear in your cover letter what role you are looking for. With roughly 3 years experience, a Product designer doesn't seem apt. (for the recruiter, although you may be a genius).

So something like "Web developer, with ambitions of growing towards a product manager/designer role".

Once you get an opening into a company, and its a good match, your talents will be recognizable instantly.

reply


> Once you get an opening into a company, and its a good match, your talents will be recognizable instantly.

This.

It's usually much easier to "climb the ladder" internally than to get hired to top positions from outside.

reply


A lot of the other comments are focusing on the content and style of your website. Here's the thing: Most employers are never going to look at that. Unless you are showcasing something truly incredible, even the ones who are actually interested may take a quick glance and then move on.

What actually matters is your resume. That's the document that every single person is going to look at. Not everyone is going to read it over carefully, but everyone who is even remotely interested in you is going to look at it and for most of them, that's the document that matters most. I haven't seen your formatted resume, so I can't give you specific feedback, but maybe these tips will help others reading these comments:

* If you have fewer than 10 years of experience, keep it to one page (exceptions are academia and possibly roles in Europe). I know people with 40 years of experience who use one page. If they can squeeze it in, so can you.

* Keep the page clean and minimal. Black type on a white background with plenty of white space. It should look clean.

* No pictures or graphics. A lot of people will be turned off by this. Virtually no one will be turned off by black and white, text only.

* While we're at it, no funky fonts. Serif, sans-serif, it's not gonna matter much. But don't try to get cute.

* No typos or grammatical errors. 80% of people seem to have them. But this is a one page document and if you can't show that you can write one page without typos or other errors, what does that say about your attention to detail?

* Have someone proofread it anytime you make more than minor edits.

* I personally think that a statement of purpose line at the top can only hurt you by putting you in a box and rarely helps you. I've never looked at a well formatted resume and said "why doesn't this have a statement of purpose?". Just highlight your experience, contact info, etc and that's it.

* If you want, you can have one line at the bottom that talks about your hobbies that aren't directly relevant to your job. Sometimes your love of golf will be a good talking point for interviewers. But limit it to one line (or better yet, don't put hobbies in at all).

* PDF format! This means that it'll look the same on everyone's computer. I made this mistake in college when I sent out my resume as a word document. It looked great on my mac but I realized later than on Windows, the text went one line over the first page which looked terrible. That's when I started using PDFs and PDFs only for my resume (I format it using LaTeX but using Word or similar is fine as long as you save to PDF).

I've seen a lot of resumes for developers and you know what sticks out? A clean, well written resume with no typos. Because it's much rarer than you'd think. Most have typos. Some are too cluttered. Many list experience that I don't give a damn about. If you went to a college, then I don't really care about your high school experience. I also don't care about your babysitting experience if you are applying to be a developer. If you need to show work history then keep the irrelevant parts as short as possible.

But the main point is this: Well written resumes stand out because they are rarer than you would think. I used to think the opposite; that most people write good resumes and maybe you need to try something bold to stick out. But when I got to the other side of the table where I was looking over others' resumes, this turned out not to be the case. The resumes that tried to hard to stick out looked tacky to me. And finding a well written resume with consistent formatting, a nice layout and no errors seems to be rare, at least among junior hires.

OK, so now you've got a great resume. You send it to a thousand websites. Well, here's the bad news. No one is going to read it. I'm sorry, and it sucks, but it's the truth. But the good news is that today, there are many ways to contact hiring managers directly. You can message them via LinkedIn. You can go onto company websites and find email addresses. At small companies, those messages will often find their way to the CEO. You wanna really make sure it gets to the right person? Print it out and mail it in with a short cover letter. No one gets snail mail anymore so it's almost guaranteed they will have a look. Submitting a resume online for a large company is kind of like throwing your resume in the garbage and hoping someone will pick it up, unfortunately.

Finally, talk to recruiters. Email them out of the blue. These are the only people who are incentivized to scrutinize your resume more carefully. They will give you frank and honest feedback on your resume because that's what they do. As an employed developer you will get reached out to by recruiters all the time and will become annoyed by some of them (and possibly angry at some of the less ethical ones). But at your stage, you may need to reach out to them. And the good ones will actually help you. Their livings depend on getting your resume into the hands of people who hire.

Anyway, I'm sure there are those who disagree with some of my points above, but I think this is applicable to the majority of people, especially those early in their career.

reply


I'm in exact position as of you. Though I am looking for Product Management position.

Small Context:- Apart from things you listed above, I have experience in Ethical hacking and data analytics as well. Built many products, some good , some bad. Helped many people (freely) to build their product and their internal engineering infrastructure for facilitating other developers to contribute smoothly. On Business side, I'm strong in crafting various monetization strategies and know that I'm pretty good at predicting the market trend and reflecting things in my product roadmap. So, I figured it our that best way to keep me motivated and contribute in a significant way WAS to get into product management. Be it as general product management or Technical one. I just don't have superficial knowledge, like know the interface of products and stuff... but literally enjoy to dwell into the core implementation of products/softwares which enables me to think from top of the stack to all the way to below underlying NAND registers. It's not like I had mastered every layer in between but I have enough enthusiasm to understand the WHY behind everything. This applies to both my technical and non-technical stuff.

BUT being said that, I have noticed that people generally don't believe in what we write on our resume/website. Because they feel that this guy is certainly bluffing. One thing I noticed though, whenever I meet someone in person, they instantly notice the difference. And they tend to seek knowledge from us. But again here my shyness kicks in I can't ask them for job directly. Can't even start a conversation, feels really odd. If you can try some offline aproach and are good with initiating conversation with people, you might find yourself better opportunities.

Why I failed in my startup? Answer - I specifically lack in Sales. I'm introvert. And my major failure is that I didn't hired or had resources to hire a proper sales team. Ideally, I'm fully aware and believe that founders should be a good salesman as well, but I'm now learning to do that.

My Advice for you- Brainstorm a little bit, imagine a situation where one founder gave you full liberty to help him for his product. Where will you will help him the most and at the same time will also enjoy for yourself. For me, it was Product management. I somehow feel the same for you BUT please spend some time to think on it. Once, your somewhat zeroed on your position, second step is to check the job descriptions of that position. Check 2 things there, 1) Does those job responsibilities excites you? 2) Do you have most of the "requirements" mention there. By requirements I want you to focus on the "skills / knowledge areas" mentioned there. If these 2 things resonate with you, you'll instantly know that where you fit the most. If somewhere things like "experience years" seems to be a hurdle, don't get discouraged. Still reach out to the recruiter and help them understand that you really know your shit and well experienced to handle the job swiftly.

Other Stuff-

Let me share one irony with you. While working on my startup, I gave chance to people just because they had enthusiasm and adaptability. They had literally zero knowledge in computer world. I on-boarded them, taught them programming right from some basic concepts of versioning to all the way to deploying and managing servers using docker or even VM based approach. Many of them got a job somewhere after working with me. But I feel pained about the same thing, I had not yet came across same people like me who believe in giving chances to people based on their enthusiasm and willingness. But I still believe that I need to find more of such people, who truly believe in a caliber of person. For them, a person is more important than the piece of paper.

NOTE: If some people are interested to atleast talk with me, please mail me at away8600@gmail.com

OP - If you feel, please get in touch with me at away8600@gmail.com ... We'll plan something. Since we both have nearly same attitude and way-of-life .... we'll try to figure out something concrete.

reply


The problem is that 80% of jobs are filled internally or by referral, leaving the other 20% to be split up by recruiters and cold applications. So yes, if you're just filling out application forms, you're very unlikely to get a job. You need to go out to meetups and start networking with people already in the field. They will know about jobs before they are listed publicly and will also get to know you. It sounds really shitty, because it kind of is, but that is how it works.

reply


I like your minimalist web site but if you are looking for designer positions you might want to make your web site a bit more along the lines of what the companies you're applying for consider good style.

If you are applying for developer positions you might want to highlight more of your developer skills.

reply

UK-AL 1 hour ago [dupe]

Unfortunately, companies like to put people in specific boxes.

They are not looking for people who can span the entire process, and change things globally.

Partly because that is threatening to high up's, and makes you harder to manage.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: