Master C++ Programming with Open-Source Books (ossblog.org)
45 points by vinny12 1 hour ago | 3 comments





I've just skimmed through "How to Think Like a Computer Scientist: C++" and I've got to say it seems like the best intro to programming and C++ I've ever seen. Definitely better than Bjarne's "Programming Principles in C++" and others.

The link to the "Open Data Structures (in C++)" book seems to be wrong. The book can be found at http://opendatastructures.org/ods-cpp/

Are these books suitable for beginners or more for an experience programmer looking to advance their skill?

