Master C++ Programming with Open-Source Books
ossblog.org
45 points
by
vinny12
1 hour ago
past
3 comments
_hao
3 minutes ago
I've just skimmed through "How to Think Like a Computer Scientist: C++" and I've got to say it seems like the best intro to programming and C++ I've ever seen. Definitely better than Bjarne's "Programming Principles in C++" and others.
pvitz
33 minutes ago
The link to the "Open Data Structures (in C++)" book seems to be wrong. The book can be found at
http://opendatastructures.org/ods-cpp/
doozler
8 minutes ago
Are these books suitable for beginners or more for an experience programmer looking to advance their skill?
