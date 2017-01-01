At DuckDuckGo our overall goal is to raise the standard of trust online. To do that we've focused heavily on search, but try and support organizations that push privacy forward in other ways.
For the 7th year in a row, we've announced our donations to organizations and FOSS projects that help keep everyone a little safer in our digital world.
Donation Recipients:
$100,000 - Freedom of the Press Foundation
$75,000 - World Privacy Forum
$29,000 - Whisper Systems
$25,000 - Privacy Rights Clearinghouse
$25,000 - Tor
$25,000 - Electronic Frontier Foundation
$5000 - American Civil Liberties Union
$5000 - Access Now
$2500 - The Calyx Institute
$2500 - Center for Democracy & Technology
$1000 - Restore the Fourth
$1000 - Patient Privacy Rights
$1000 - Online Trust Alliance
$1000 - Tech Freedom
$1000 - Demand Progress
