Ask HN: What are the challenges International Remote employees are facing?

We are working on a new project that will change the way companies are hiring international remote employees. The project is trying to address the problem that today most of the international remote workers are freelancers who need to handle taxes, insurances and savings by themselves. They spends an average of $1000 a year on accounting services. In addition, most of them are not eligible to the same benefits as local full time employee. As remote worker or company who hire remote workers what are the challenges you are facing?