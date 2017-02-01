In other words, what is the statistical basis for the belief that in America, anyone can go from "rags to riches"?
It turns out that in the US, the percentage of people who achieve this feat is, on average, about 7%. In Canada, it's about 13.5%. Another myth busted.
Conclusion: if you want to get rich in the Americas - or at least, well-off in the Americas - come immigrate to Canada. Especially if you're reading this comment, since you likely have the kind of education and experience that makes immigrating here a breeze. Sure, it's cold here in the winter, but you'll make enough cash that you can spend a chunk of the winter in Mexico!
reply
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Wealth_Inequality_in_Amer...
The Tier 1 schools in the US are the Ivy League, MIT, and Stanford.
Getting into these great schools starts by being incredibly precious in elementary school and middle school, and really accelerating the positive energy and focus in high school.
But you can leave. Best decision I ever made.
My theory is most people want more stuff, few really want more enough money to be a billionaire, or even just part of the 1%.
Or it's unreasonable to expect to be able to, and few people dream about stuff they know can never happen. To avoid disappointment.
On second thought, I do actually want more stuff too, I'd love to have my own welding/machining workshop.
Articles showing just how unattainable wealth is in the USA always remind me of this quote which seems to be the most concise summary of why many poor and middle class people vote against their own economic interests:
> Socialism never took root in America because the poor see themselves not as an exploited proletariat but as temporarily embarrassed millionaires.
Is this person serious?
Do you think the statement in the article is wrong? Based on what?
Do you think a college degree is irrelevant to become a banker or other financier?
In other words, what is the statistical basis for the belief that in America, anyone can go from "rags to riches"?
It turns out that in the US, the percentage of people who achieve this feat is, on average, about 7%. In Canada, it's about 13.5%. Another myth busted.
Conclusion: if you want to get rich in the Americas - or at least, well-off in the Americas - come immigrate to Canada. Especially if you're reading this comment, since you likely have the kind of education and experience that makes immigrating here a breeze. Sure, it's cold here in the winter, but you'll make enough cash that you can spend a chunk of the winter in Mexico!
reply