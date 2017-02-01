Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How to get rich in America (economist.com)
Radiolab recently featured (http://www.radiolab.org/story/radiolab-presents-media-busted...) some content from another podcast series called "Busted: America’s Poverty Myths", that examines various myths about the poor - and by extension, the rich - in the US. It was fascinating. One thing that was discussed is the degree of upward economic mobility in the USA. IIRC, they measure this by the likelihood that someone who is born into a family that is in the bottom 20% of earners enters the top 20% of earners in their lifetime.

In other words, what is the statistical basis for the belief that in America, anyone can go from "rags to riches"?

It turns out that in the US, the percentage of people who achieve this feat is, on average, about 7%. In Canada, it's about 13.5%. Another myth busted.

Conclusion: if you want to get rich in the Americas - or at least, well-off in the Americas - come immigrate to Canada. Especially if you're reading this comment, since you likely have the kind of education and experience that makes immigrating here a breeze. Sure, it's cold here in the winter, but you'll make enough cash that you can spend a chunk of the winter in Mexico!

It's probably no surprise that the same people that think hard work is what leads to success are the same people that don't understand what the wealth distribution actually looks like in america.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Wealth_Inequality_in_Amer...

The actual distribution looks exactly like the 80/20 rule. So even though that may not be ideal, it is definitely not shocking or unexpected.

No. It doesn't. More like a 60/1 rule. Or a 40/0.1 rule.

By America they mean the country "USA". Not Brazil or Mexico or any other part of America. Given the salary inequality between the USA and most of the other countries in America it is easy to automatically imply that you only need to be in the USA to get rich in America.

I know it's very confusing to a lot of people, but USA stands for United States of America. It's also the only country in the world that has America in its name.

This article is about employers hiring Ivy League graduates. Why is this news? The phenomenon is just as acute in SV as it is on Wall Street.

The Tier 1 schools in the US are the Ivy League, MIT, and Stanford.

Getting into these great schools starts by being incredibly precious in elementary school and middle school, and really accelerating the positive energy and focus in high school.

Basically having Rich parents makes it easier to become rich. This is even true in the Netherlands. I see children buying houses with parents money and subrenting it to make a profit. I just cant do this, i don't have the capital

I second this. Not having parents who spend their life accumulating wealth (read: bought a house which increased an order of magnitude in value over the last 20 years) makes it very hard to even afford a house for your own use, let alone buying one to rent out. With the wealth gap growing ever larger, it becomes increasingly hard to 'break out' of the (lower) middle class.

With asses price inflation, depressed wages, insane taxes and and overaged population it is very hard in the EU. Only few make it. By plain luck or maybe by ability.

But you can leave. Best decision I ever made.

Once was speaker before a few hundred recent grads and asked if they wanted to be a billionaire. Only a few raised there hands.

My theory is most people want more stuff, few really want more enough money to be a billionaire, or even just part of the 1%.

Becoming rich may have to do with intelligence, education, timing, location, relationships, effort etc. Many of these factors can be hacked. To become a billionaire, luck plays a disproportionate role.

> My theory is most people want more stuff, few really want more enough money to be a billionaire, or even just part of the 1%.

Or it's unreasonable to expect to be able to, and few people dream about stuff they know can never happen. To avoid disappointment.

Or they know that even if they could they would have to step on a lot of people's toes and compromise many of their own principles to do it. That's kind of the problem of rising in any hierarchy -- you basically have to become the sort of person you'd likely dislike to do it.

I don't really want more stuff, and I could comfortably live off of ~$20k per year here in LA, but I would love to be a billionaire.

On second thought, I do actually want more stuff too, I'd love to have my own welding/machining workshop.

TL;DR - have a rich family or marry a rich person. if neither work - go to harvard and hope

> That suggests that the simplest way to become extremely rich is by being born to the right parents. The second-easiest way is to find a rich spouse.

Articles showing just how unattainable wealth is in the USA always remind me of this quote which seems to be the most concise summary of why many poor and middle class people vote against their own economic interests:

> Socialism never took root in America because the poor see themselves not as an exploited proletariat but as temporarily embarrassed millionaires.

As though a huge number of poor immigrants haven't come to the US and succeeded massively, after coming from nothing?

Is this person serious?

Blah blah college. Degree has nothing to do with getting rich

From the article: Few engineers, nurses or pharmacists make it to the top 1%, which is dominated by bankers and other financiers.

Do you think the statement in the article is wrong? Based on what?

Do you think a college degree is irrelevant to become a banker or other financier?

