I’m the creator of this.
For more than 4 years now I’ve been running websites round the tech community in Scotland, and several people have talked to us about listing companies.
So this is the first version of that! Anyone can add or edit a company (all moderated).
We are already talking to people about uses for the data and are working on code to introduce tagging by technologies used. This will let people pull sub-sets of the data for use elsewhere.
We have a track record in Scotland for running https://opentechcalendar.co.uk/ to list events, and we bring to this problem the same focus on making sure the data is correct and is kept up to date. That is why we ask for email addresses from submitters (optional and private) - so we can follow up later.
( https://find.techin.scot/ also has Events, News, Twitter Lists and online communities.)
Happy to hear comments or feedback, publicly here or privately at hello@jmbtechnology.co.uk
Thanks,
James
ps. The tech is that https://find.techin.scot/ is a static website served from AWS S3/CloudFront. The software that runs the directories of companies and online communities is a PHP/Symfony app and this stores the data, takes submissions and allows admins to moderate them.
(Actually Skyscanner just has, and they will appear shortly when the caches clear.)
