reply
Edit: apparently it has no undo. The rules:
1) Linus does not make mistakes
2) In the event of Linus making a mistake, see rule 1
3) ...
4) git reset --hard HEAD
"Linus has been polishing a turd for two years"
I guess there's one constant with humans and infrastructure - people will always find ways to hit its limits.
Typing in machine code programmes for the ZX81, and ZX Spectrum consisted of REM statements with 1000s of zeros, which then you had to poke the machine code from data statements. Converting magic numbers, to magic.
reply