Stop using 'short' for line and allocation sizes (2013) (kernel.org)
And then: “Don't use 'char' for number of lines” (2014: https://git.kernel.org/cgit/editors/uemacs/uemacs.git/commit...)

I wonder if uemacs is now that rarest of beasts, a piece of software that is actually _done_.

Edit: apparently it has no undo. The rules:

1) Linus does not make mistakes

2) In the event of Linus making a mistake, see rule 1

3) ...

4) git reset --hard HEAD

Original Title, for Posterity:

"Linus has been polishing a turd for two years"

It's turds all the way down.

"32,767 characters in a line should be enough for anyone."

I guess there's one constant with humans and infrastructure - people will always find ways to hit its limits.

"And if you have a line that is longer than 2GB, you only have yourself to blame."

Typing in machine code programmes for the ZX81, and ZX Spectrum consisted of REM statements with 1000s of zeros, which then you had to poke the machine code from data statements. Converting magic numbers, to magic.

Stupid question: why not unsigned int?

So has Linus learnt another editor, as threatened??

He had one commit to uemacs after that, in 2014 (with a similar objective). Either he gave up after that or that fixed all his problems so far...

It was astounding to me when I watched that talk and he mentioned this issue. Part of me still hopes he uses this same editor.

