It’s Not Too Late to Become a Software Developer After the Age of 35, 40, or 50 (belitsoft.com)
11 points by clubminsk 56 minutes ago | 2 comments





Kudos to these people. A lot of the time when I hear people ask "Is it too late to do x" it sounds like they are asking for an excuse to not try.

I know for certain older workers will face subtle and not so subtle discrimination which makes it incredibly unfortunate that companies don't focus on it more in their workforce diversity initiatives. Is this a problem companies are less willing to confront? Compared to say, gender and race diversity?

bottom line, if you can read and type you can do it

