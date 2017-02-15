Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Talk of tech innovation is bullshit. Shut up and get the work done, says Torvalds (theregister.co.uk)
Upvote 1000x - I'm sick of hearing people who've done nothing and "thought leaders" ranting on. I'm pleased I put my head down, did work and did something that worked for me that I can encourage others with and give evidence. I wish those who have done nothing would go away - and stop filling my inbox, and targeted advertising spots, and meetups with their crap. I wish I could help others see over the shouting and point to what does work instead of seeing them fall for the hype every time.

It takes all kinds. I say this seriously and without intent to offend: it's good to have a grouchy curmudgeon in the industry to keep us grounded.

Thank goodness for that one specific grouchy curmudgeon, otherwise there would be no grouchy curmudgeons and we'd all live like Eloi and waste the days away braiding each others hair :)

The strong words of the title are not the relevant or interesting part of the article (presumably of the talk also). The success in managing the network of kernel collaborators seems to be the real story here.

"It's a social project," said Torvalds. "It's about technology and the technology is what makes people able to agree on issues, because ... there's usually a fairly clear right and wrong."

I like the header and experimented with current trends:

- Talk of AI is bullshit. Shut up and get the work done.

- Talk of Machine Learning is bullshit. Shut up and get the work done.

- Talk of VR is bullshit. Shut up and get the work done.

- Talk of Smart Contracts is bullshit. Shut up and get the work done.

- Talk of IoT is bullshit. Shut up and get the work done.

Not sure if I entirely agree with him but there's some truth.

Blockchain is missing.

Someone who should be a multi billionaire says to ignore marketing and sales and just work.

You somehow make it unclear whether or not Linus not being a multi-billionaire is a good or a bad thing.

Are you saying that because he didn't try to monetize his code as much as he could have make his opinion somehow less valuable?

The man created Linux AND git, it doesn't matter whether or not he's got billions. He's got something more important than that, a legacy.

Linus Torvalds has an estimated net worth of $150m, I doubt he's worrying about where his next meal is coming from.

If you think money is important you aren't a hacker.

An ironic thing to say in a seed accelerator-owned website.

Hear hear! Linus really is the patron saint of grumpy, cynical engineers. There's nothing more frustrating than listening to the bullshit artist spin castles made out of air, knowing that you're the poor son-of-a-gun that's going to have to do the hard work to make it actually happen, and get blamed when reality intrudes on the grand vision.

Also closes with a great quote. Code is easy, it's either right or it's wrong. People are the sticky wicket

> It's almost boring how well our process works," Torvalds said. "All the really stressful times for me have been about process. They haven't been about code. When code doesn't work, that can actually be exciting ... Process problems are a pain in the ass. You never, ever want to have process problems ... That's when people start getting really angry at each other.

