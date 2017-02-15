reply
"It's a social project," said Torvalds. "It's about technology and the technology is what makes people able to agree on issues, because ... there's usually a fairly clear right and wrong."
- Talk of AI is bullshit. Shut up and get the work done.
- Talk of Machine Learning is bullshit. Shut up and get the work done.
- Talk of VR is bullshit. Shut up and get the work done.
- Talk of Smart Contracts is bullshit. Shut up and get the work done.
- Talk of IoT is bullshit. Shut up and get the work done.
Not sure if I entirely agree with him but there's some truth.
Are you saying that because he didn't try to monetize his code as much as he could have make his opinion somehow less valuable?
The man created Linux AND git, it doesn't matter whether or not he's got billions. He's got something more important than that, a legacy.
Also closes with a great quote. Code is easy, it's either right or it's wrong. People are the sticky wicket
> It's almost boring how well our process works," Torvalds said. "All the really stressful times for me have been about process. They haven't been about code. When code doesn't work, that can actually be exciting ... Process problems are a pain in the ass. You never, ever want to have process problems ... That's when people start getting really angry at each other.
