Here are a few pieces of feedback/considerations:
1) 'Automated Accountability' is very unclear. Many consumers look at your pricing table first and may not read into more details. Consider A|B testing clear language around this or letting people hover over for a description?
2) I'm not 100% about the legal situation in various US states, but, in Canada for example meal plans and exercise plans should come from registered professionals (Personal Trainers, and Registered Dietitians or Registered Nutritionists). You may reduce your legal liabilities and increase consumer confidence if you have these people involved in your project even as advisers. If that is the case currently, consider making it more clear.
3) Some level of "About Us" seems crucial. In the health industry a lot of people by into the "why". What is your expertise or story that makes you the right choice for them.
For Geek Fitness (http://www.geekfitness.net/) it was personal weight loss stories.
For Jenny Craig (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jenny_Craig,_Inc.) it was Monika Lewinsky [et al] whose stories put them on the map.
For Janet Jacks (http://discoverthepoweroffood.ca/) it was helping combat her husbands diabetes.
For Joe Cross (http://www.rebootwithjoe.com/) it was reclaiming his health from weight challenges and skin issues (and making it into a great documentary).
What's your story that will connect personally with the struggles of these individuals? They need something to say "Hey, that's where I am at. If it works for them it could work for me!"
4) $6 seems low for personalized meal plans. In fact, it seems too low. Personalization is a premium product. As a consumer I'd be skeptical that anyone is spending any time validating meal plans at that price point. For $6 introduce generic meal plans for weight loss. Charge me a premium price for personalization. You make more money and I have more faith.
5) Do you account for allergies or health issues? If I am diabetic would there be too many carbs or sugars for me? It's worth thinking about. I would estimate that those who pay a premium for personalization are those under-served by automated solutions currently. Having one customer who pays $45 a month for a well personalized plan is much easier to manage than 45 $1 a month customers!
Best of luck!
The stock images of attractive skinny people don't establish the same credibility as a first person or team bio.
However the sample meal plan doesn't work, can't click anywhere despite looking like I can. Chrome latest.
Also remove that scroll smoothing thing you've got going. Extremely annoying on macOS. Enough that looking at your page made me slightly angry.
