Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Amazing seperation of 104 satellites from PSLV – Onboard camera
(
youtube.com
)
1 point
by
signa11
19 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
wallace_f
6 minutes ago
From my layman's perspective, it's really counter-intuitive to see the satellites which appear to be dropped towards the earth. What is causing the rapid separation between the launch vehicle and satellites? Are they being propelled down?
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply