|Ask HN: The UX reasoning for grey on white?
2 points by xook 20 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|I seem to run into more and more websites going the route of "white background with [light] grey text" these days. Personal blogs, project pages, informational sites and so on. Some of them get posted here, and occasionally I see a few comments mentioning it, as well.
It isn't much of a problem in a well-lit room, of course, but I am also not a fan of having so much lighting in my house that I can use it to help aircraft land when I am reading a summary. Usually I read the page with a dark theme in my browser's reader view or curl it into my term.
Given all of this, I have the following questions:
* Who - or what - started this UX trend?
* Is it really an issue, or just myself plus a small set of others?
