Mapping the uncertain terrain between the Holocaust’s history and memory (thenation.com)
What a fascinating article.

> ﻿ But the idea of evil doesn’t enhance responsibility; it evades it, lifting the crimes away from the human plane where they belong.

This is something I think the National Holocaust Memorial in DC nails, the human plane. The room full of shoes, two stories of ghostly family pictures you normally see on a fireplace mantel. The whole place really brings home that it was normal humans perpetrating horrible, horrible acts on other normal humans. That it could have happened yesterday, that it could happen tomorrow.

