Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Launch of social opinion platform – Whats next?
(
whuut.com
)
1 point
by
whuutdotcom
25 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
whuutdotcom
25 minutes ago
I developed an opinion based social network, www.whuut.com where you can discuss links or write your own posts. The discussion system is divided into positive, neutral and negative. And you can do everything anonymously. Something I lacked on Facebook. Its not perfect (better done than perfect) , but perhaps what the next steps would be to gain traction. Thx
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply