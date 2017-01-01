reply
If this ever happens, it would probably be an extremely slow, well thought out (hopefully), well documented (also hopefully) rollout.
The new kernel is MIT/BSD... Welcome to Tivoization all over again.
I get the need for a better kernel, the gnu+linux kernel is out of control at over 14mil+loc, but why not put that effort into making a minix3 style microkernel that's gpl, or fix hurd?
I wish people understood the dangers of BSD style licenses, I hope this fails, the last thing we need is another proprietary OS on a device they built on the backs of the FOSS community but doesn't give back in a meaningful way.
We don't need another OSX, or android apps on your PC, we need someone with the money and will to fix the future of GNU!
This means all the work of the OSS community is 'free' for corporations to take.
If you want this fixed, get someone with the money and the will to end the copyrightability of software. Or find a different solution to let users have control over their computing even when they don't have control over the OS - there's no fundamental reason why this should require legal solutions, as opposed to, say, cryptographic ones.
reply