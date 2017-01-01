Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
“Proof” that Fuchsia will replace Linux for Google (techspecs.blog)
29 points by techenthusiast 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 9 comments | favorite





I'm sorry but his "proof" is mostly just puns. Sometimes OSS projects are given pun names simply for laughs, not because of some deeper meaning. No doubt Google is researching new OSs, View Managers and development frameworks. (Every company that large does.) But I think it's too early to call it a potential successor; architecture takes a long time to change.

reply


I find it hard to believe that 8+ years of APIs and OS level code would be abandoned just like that, especially given the scale of Android.

If this ever happens, it would probably be an extremely slow, well thought out (hopefully), well documented (also hopefully) rollout.

reply


That's what I'm saying :) An (extremely) gradual phase-out of the Android API.

reply


Will it be lightweight ? Will it have a shell ? Will it be customizable ? Will it have loads of third party applications ? Will it support non-Google hardware ? Will it finally bring serious OS innovation to the consumer desktop market ? Here is to hoping yes!

reply


I thought google would do something like this. They didn't want to fully embrace linux so they locked all the freedom of linux away behind restrictrions in android until they had a replacement and now they are going to try to drop gnu+linux anything GPL they can...

The new kernel is MIT/BSD... Welcome to Tivoization all over again.

I get the need for a better kernel, the gnu+linux kernel is out of control at over 14mil+loc, but why not put that effort into making a minix3 style microkernel that's gpl, or fix hurd?

I wish people understood the dangers of BSD style licenses, I hope this fails, the last thing we need is another proprietary OS on a device they built on the backs of the FOSS community but doesn't give back in a meaningful way.

We don't need another OSX, or android apps on your PC, we need someone with the money and will to fix the future of GNU!

reply


I don't understand the dangers of BSD style licenses, can you expand on that a bit please?

reply


The "danger" is BSD licenses are highly permissive, you can take BSD licensed software, modify it and sell it and never return the changes to the community or release the source to customers.

This means all the work of the OSS community is 'free' for corporations to take.

reply


I would wager that the majority of those sloc are not compiled into the typical Android kernel, though.

reply


Even if someone with the money and will somehow wanted to sponsor the development of GNU, why would that fix it? The same story will just play out again.

If you want this fixed, get someone with the money and the will to end the copyrightability of software. Or find a different solution to let users have control over their computing even when they don't have control over the OS - there's no fundamental reason why this should require legal solutions, as opposed to, say, cryptographic ones.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: