Ask HN: I am visiting SFO should I rent or use zipcar?

Hey guys, So I am visiting SFO in few days. Staying in a hotel near union square. I was wondering if it would be a good idea to use ZipCar or Rent a car? I am trying to save some money from expensive parking. The cheapest all day I have seen so far is $25/day for 3 days it's $75 dollars. Assuming I get a really good deal I would pay $200 - $300 for car rental. I am traveling with my baby so having a car is must for me. I saw ZipCar I am not sure about it's hourly rate, while I like the fact I can pick a car from Airport and drop it at any ZipCar parking in city, it makes decision hard for me. Any ZipCar customers here? Any recommendations? Should I go for Rental or ZipCar when I am staying there for 3 days?