|
|Ask HN: I am visiting SFO should I rent or use zipcar?
|
1 point by maxpert 20 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
|Hey guys,
So I am visiting SFO in few days. Staying in a hotel near union square. I was wondering if it would be a good idea to use ZipCar or Rent a car? I am trying to save some money from expensive parking. The cheapest all day I have seen so far is $25/day for 3 days it's $75 dollars. Assuming I get a really good deal I would pay $200 - $300 for car rental. I am traveling with my baby so having a car is must for me. I saw ZipCar I am not sure about it's hourly rate, while I like the fact I can pick a car from Airport and drop it at any ZipCar parking in city, it makes decision hard for me.
Any ZipCar customers here? Any recommendations? Should I go for Rental or ZipCar when I am staying there for 3 days?
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact
I also wouldn't rule out public transportation. Union Square is right by BART so you can use it & muni for anything in the Market Street/Embarcadero corridor, and BART will take you straight from the airport to the hotel. By the time you find a parking spot it may actually be a longer walk to your hotel than walking from BART would be.
reply