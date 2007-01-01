Ask HN: How do Freelancers decide their price (per project)?

I am new to the freelancing world. No idea to quote how much.
Most of the advice I get online is x$ per hour. But that's not really helping me. I have a full-time job to do and it's difficult for me to allocate hours per day/week. I will freelance as per my will in a given deadline.
However how do I quote a price on the project? To make a web application with 5 features say?
1. Wild guess.
2. Figure out how much the customer is willing to spend.
3. Figure out how much you need to make.
4. Get estimate from a cheaper freelancer on UpWork, X 2.
5. Through experience understand the customer, the job, and your own productivity.
The questions you are asking demonstrate that you aren't ready for professional freelancing, so any of the first four models I listed will work for you.
Since customers are usually interested in both budget and schedule, freelancing "as per my will in a given deadline" should make you even more attractive.
Don't like snarky, sarcastic replies? Then take yourself seriously and don't insult professional freelancers. With just a little bit of effort you can read hundreds of articles about freelancing, project estimation, scheduling, client relationships, requirements gathering, planning, and execution. Actually learning these things and doing them right takes practice. A professional freelancer is not just an unemployed developer or someone with extra time on their hands.
My freelancing business is taking over projects that failed or stalled because of bad estimates, bad schedules, bad planning, bad execution, and poor communication. So welcome to the "freelancing world," you're keeping me in business.
I have several relevant articles on my own website about freelancing. You can find plenty of good advice (and even more bad advice) online.
