Triplebyte (YC S15) looking for remote engineers

We're looking for engineers to do remote, part-time work with us, as Triplebyte technical interviewers. This is a great opportunity for highly skilled software engineers to do well-paid, flexible work, on your own schedule. Triplebyte is building a consistent, reliable, credential-blind hiring process for engineers. Part of that process is an interview, where engineers demonstrate a variety of skills and abilities. We're looking for people to help us administer those interviews. We'll pay $300 per two-hour technical interview. This role is a best fit for solid engineers with deep knowledge and skill in many different areas. The work is part time, with a flexible schedule. Preparation for it will involve intensive, full-time training on site, with us, in San Francisco. You'll work with our custom interview processes and interviewing software. We've done thousands of hours of interviews - we're experts, and we'll expect you to be an expert before you can administer interviews on our behalf. If you're interested, fill out this form (https://docs.google.com/a/triplebyte.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe...) with your name and email address, and we'll email you with more information and instructions about how to apply for the role.